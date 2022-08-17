Teresa Giudice gets her rear grabbed by husband Luis Ruelas on their honeymoon in Mykonos

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice and her husband Luis Ruelas continue to pack the PDA on their honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece, two weeks after exchanging vows at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens.

While enjoying a steamy makeup session on the beach on Tuesday afternoon, the 50-year-old reality star’s husband playfully grabbed her ass as she rocked a hot pink thong bikini, showing off her sizzling physique.

The newlyweds couldn’t keep their hands off each other as they shared a passionate kiss on the shore before taking a dip in the ocean as they shared a tender embrace.

At one point, Ruelas, 46, who was wearing a pair of red swim shorts, saw sunscreen rub on her Giudice’s legs.

After going for a swim, the lovebirds donned their clothes, the mother of four donned a pink maxi dress over her sassy swimsuit, and her husband changed into a black t-shirt.

The duo’s latest sighting comes after a source informs DailyMail.com that the lovebirds were spotted at Newark airport on Thursday as they boarded a plane to Athens, Greece, after their wedding.

The destination is where the TV personality accepted her husband’s proposal under a fireworks-lit night sky after a year of dating while a single violinist played nearby.

During the wedding, DailyMail.com was on hand to witness the real-life New Jersey housewife and queen of reality TV—fitting a crown and dripping with jewelry—as she nervously held a piece of card from which she read the vows she took. had written himself.

Giudice and Ruelas, 46, were married Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

The New Jersey housewife walked down the aisle to Ave Maria in honor of her deceased parents.

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

Each of the children, all from previous relationships, joined Giudice and Ruelas in lighting the ceremony’s unity candles, People Magazine confirmed.

The ceremony, in keeping with the theme of family ties, was conducted by the groom’s sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

When she announced her engagement last year, she captioned images from the evening: “My fiancé, you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters.”

“You are wonderful in so many ways. One thing I admire about you is what a great father you are. I am so lucky to have found you, thank you for coming into my life,” she continued.

Going strong: His proposal came during their vacation on the island of Hydra, two years after Teresa finalized her 20-year divorce from husband Joe Giudice

Then the mother of four named her deceased parents. “I know my parents sent you to me from the day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soul mate and my everything. I love you.’

The proposal’s arrangement included heart-shaped candles and large glowing letters with the words “marry me.”

It came during their vacation on the island of Hydra, two years after Teresa finalized her divorce from her 20-year-old husband Joe Giudice.