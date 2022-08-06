Teresa Giudice enjoyed a rose-filled rehearsal dinner with husband-to-be Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and soon-to-be husband Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas enjoyed a gorgeous rose-filled rehearsal dinner on Friday night, ahead of their their hotly anticipated wedding weekend.

Stunning pictures give a glimpse into the opulent evening where the happy couple were joined by their guests. Many spent the night at the dazzling Grand Chateau hotel in East Brunswick on the Park Chateau Estate – where the wedding is due to take place Saturday evening.

Clusters of baby pink roses from Rose Box NYC decorated the tables of tony New Jersey restaurant The Highlawn which boasts panoramic views over New York City.

Candles were set on a white runner and each menu, adorned with a leaf holder, was topped off with a thank you note from the loved-up couple.

Guest enjoyed a five-course dinner rounded off with a trio of chocolate desserts – tiramisu topped with a shard of tempered chocolate, a chocolate napoleon and a mascarpone filled cannoli.

Yesterday, Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 46, arrived shortly after midday for a run through the closely guarded ceremony that is destined to become a multi-episode special for the network that made her a reality star.

Bravolebrity, Giudice laughed and exchanged embraces with fellow cast-member and bridesmaid Jennifer Aydin, 45, there with her husband Bill, 42.

Her three younger daughters Gabriella, 18, Melania, 17, and Audriana, 13, dressed casually and looking happy and relaxed, were also there to support their mom. Gia, 21, was expected to join the party later.

Cast and crew congregated at East Brunswick’s lavish Park Chateau Estate the venue for the weekend long celebration.

Clusters of baby pink roses from Rose Box NYC decorated the tables of tony New Jersey restaurant The Highlawn which boasts panoramic views over New York City

The tables were adorned gorgeous candles, a white runner, menus adorned with a leaf holder and topped off with a thank you note from the loved-up couple

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice was seen Friday at the lavish Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey, to prepare for her weekend-long wedding celebration

As their Friday afternoon rehearsal came to an end Giudice and soon-to-be husband Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas shared a tender kiss before hopping in his G-Wagon together for the quick spin round to the on-site hotel

The dazzling pre-wedding table was adorned with pink roses from Rose Box NYC

DailyMail.com spotted Giudice, 50, and Ruelas, 46, arrive shortly after midday Friday for a run through the closely guarded ceremony. Giudice wore a white Chanel tank top paired with a thigh-skimming skirt embellished with ruffles, her husband-to-be wore white shorts and a white T-shirt

Giudice got together with the man she now calls her soulmate in July 2020 – two months before her divorce from scandal-ridden Joe was finalized

With ‘FREE MAN’ emblazoned across the front and ‘Lions Not Sheep’ written across the back it was perhaps a tongue-in-cheek reference to his impending marital state, or a thinly veiled dig at his predecessor, Joe, 50, who spent 41 months in prison for fraud in 2016 and was deported from the States on his release

On Saturday, between 150 and 200 guests are expected to join them to celebrate their marriage with the after-party expected to last into the morning

Cast and crew congregated at East Brunswick’s lavish Park Chateau Estate the venue for the weekend long celebration

Daughters Gabriella, 18, Melania, 17, and Audriana, 13, were also there to support their mom with Gia, 21, expected to join the party later

At one-point Ruelas’s sister, Veronica, dressed in flowing white dress and wearing a heavy silver cuff on her wrist stood at the microphone, apparently rehearsing her own role in the ceremony

Giudice laughed and exchanged embraces with fellow cast-member and bridesmaid Jennifer Aydin, 45, there with her husband Bill, 42

Covid tests were administered before the group moved through to the immaculate, Versailles inspired gardens where the ceremony is due to take place Saturday evening.

White chairs were set out in serried ranks Friday morning, on lawns facing a raised rotunda where a microphone was set up in anticipation of the couple’s exchange of vows.

At one-point Ruelas’s sister, Veronica, dressed in flowing white dress and wearing a heavy silver cuff on her wrist stood at the microphone, apparently rehearsing her own role in the ceremony.

Giudice’s brother, Joe Gorga, 42, and sister-in-law Melissa, 43, were notable by their absence. The always fractious relationship between the siblings has grown increasingly tense with Giudice confirming that Melissa will not be one of her bridesmaids.

Speaking recently, she stated, ‘It is what it is. I’m not her best friend, she’s not my best friend. We’re family. I loved her. She’s my sister-in-law, and vice versa. And I’m sure she loved me because I’m her sister-in-law. But do we hang out like best friends? No, we don’t, and I’m okay with that.’

A chapel, its aisle strewn with petals when DailyMail.com visited Friday, is also on the site as a fallback venue should the thunderstorms that are forecast for Saturday break.

Giudice wore a white Chanel tank top paired with a thigh-skimming skirt embellished with ruffles, her husband-to-be wore white shorts and a white T-shirt. With ‘FREE MAN’ emblazoned across the front and ‘Lions Not Sheep’ written across the back it was perhaps a tongue-in-cheek reference to his impending marital state, or a thinly veiled dig at his predecessor, Joe, 50, who spent 41 months in prison for fraud in 2016 and was deported from the States on his release.

He is currently living in the Bahamas where his daughters are frequent visitors.

Joe has insisted there is no bad blood between him and his ex. For what it’s worth, he said, he has given the couple, ‘his blessing.’

Meanwhile all four of the fiercely loyal daughters he shares with Giudice have welcomed Ruelas into the family despite eldest daughter, Gia, once expressing concern that the relationship was moving too fast.

Looks like the wedding dress under wraps! Giudice had no hesitation in saying ‘yes’ when Ruelas popped the question on a vacation in Greece with former housewife Dina Manzo her husband

The weekend-long celebrations are being held at East Brunswick’s lavish Park Chateau Estate

The group was seen moving through the immaculate, Versailles inspired gardens where the ceremony is due to take place Saturday evening

General view of the chapel and garden at the Park Chateau Estate in East Brunswick, New Jersey

The venue has a hotel, reception space, chapel, and beautiful outside gardens. The couple will film the lavish wedding for their Bravo Housewives show this Saturday

Inside view of chapel where chairs have already been set up for the ceremony. The couple will film the lavish wedding for their Bravo Housewives show this Saturday.

Giudice got together with the man she now calls her soulmate in July 2020 – two months before her divorce from scandal-ridden Joe was finalized. The couple didn’t go public with their relationship until later that year.

Even by the standards of reality television Giudice’s love-life has been turbulent embracing as it has her own stint in prison when she was found guilty of mortgage fraud alongside Joe.

She served 11 months of a 15-month sentence in 2015 with the judge staggering her sentence and Joe’s allowing one to remain with their children while the other did their time.

But while she was initially determined to stand by her man, Giudice’s 20-year-marriage to Joe quickly crumbled on their mutual releases, with hotly denied rumors of infidelity on both sides. They separated in December 2019 and their divorce was finalized in September 2020.

By then Giudice had already found romance with Ruelas. The father of two sons, Louis Jr and Nicholas, has had his own brushes with controversy in the form of allegations of domestic violence against his ex-wife Marisa DiMartino.

On one occasion he allegedly pushed DiMartino into a metal pole. DiMartino refused medical attention and declined to press charges though a police report was filed.

In another report filed by DiMartino on New Year’s Eve 2010 she claimed that a ‘verbal dispute’ with her then husband had forced her to leave the family home. Again, no arrests were made, nor charges pressed.

For her part, Giudice had no hesitation in saying ‘yes’ when Ruelas popped the question on a vacation in Greece with former housewife Dina Manzo, 50, and her husband David Cantin, 42.

Speaking to People magazine when news of their engagement broke in October 2021 a source said, ‘It was absolutely exquisite. The choreographed fireworks display illuminated a ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely surprised.’

The group celebrated until 5am drinking champagne and dining on lobster, sea bass and lamb chops in the Amanzoe Resort in Porto Heli’s restaurant, Nama.

As their Friday afternoon rehearsal came to an end Giudice and Ruelas shared a tender kiss before hopping in his G-Wagon together for the quick spin round to the on-site hotel, the Grand Chateau, where they and other members of the bridal party, all in high spirits, checked in.

On Saturday, between 150 and 200 guests are expected to join them to celebrate their marriage with the after-party expected to last into Sunday morning.