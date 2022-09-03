Teresa Giudice and new husband Luis Ruelas pucker up as they continue their romantic honeymoon

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Teresa Giudice shared several photos and videos from her honeymoon and Labor Day weekend trip with Luis Ruelas on her Instagram account.

The 50-year-old reality TV personality and her new husband looked absolutely smitten in all the snaps, which were taken both in Italy and at an unnamed beachfront location.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star and her husband tied the knot at a wedding ceremony that took place nearly a month ago.

Good times: Teresa Giudice shared several photos and videos from her honeymoon and Labor Day weekend trip with Luis Ruelas on her Instagram account and Story on Friday and Saturday

Giudice and her Ruelas were spotted sealing lips in a back-and-forth video shared on her Instagram story on Saturday.

The pair both wore sleeveless shirts and shorts as they made the most of the tropical weather during their trip.

The reality TV personality went on to share a photo of what appeared to be a large bowl filled with dozens of flowers.

She made it a point to tag her new husband and put a heart emoji next to his name in the photo.

Back and forth: The photos of the 50-year-old reality TV personality were taken in both Positano, Italy, and an unspecified beach location, and she made it a point to visibly show her affection for her new husband in almost all her messages

It’s love! She made it a point to tag her new husband and put a heart emoji next to his name in the photo

Scenic Views: Giudice also made it a point to share several photos of their breathtaking surroundings

In her series of snaps from Friday, Giudice and Ruelas were depicted “dining by the sea.”

The reality TV personality donned a pretty pink dress while spending some quality time with her husband.

The author also wore a fashionable pair of high-heeled shoes and accessories with various jewelry.

Ruelas, 48, opted for a button-up shirt and a set of light gray trousers on his honeymoon.

All dressed up: The reality TV personality donned a pretty pink dress while spending some quality time with her husband

Giudice and Ruelas announced the news of their relationship to the public in November 2020.

Before getting involved with her current husband, the Bravo star was previously married to her former husband, Joe.

The couple tied the knot in 1999 and welcomed four daughters named Gia, Gabriella, Miliania and Audriana, 21, 17, 16 and 12, during their marriage.

The former couple eventually broke up in 2019 and their divorce was finalized the following year.

Let everyone know: Giudice and Ruelas went public as a couple in November 2020; photographed during their honeymoon

Giudice started dating Ruelas and the couple officially went Instagram just before Christmas in 2020.

The happy couple later revealed that they got engaged in October last year.

The couple then tied the knot in East Brunswick, New Jersey, last month.