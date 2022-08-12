Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas spend their honeymoon in Greece… where he proposed to her

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas plan to spend their honeymoon in Greece, where he proposed in October.

A source informs DailyMail.com that the lovebirds, who married on Saturday, were spotted at Newark airport on Thursday as they boarded a plane to Athens, Greece, after their wedding.

“It’s a very special place for them, and they look forward to celebrating their love for each other after the big party,” explains the source.

Getaway: Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas are reportedly spending their honeymoon in Greece, where he proposed in October.

The destination is where the 50-year-old TV personality accepted her husband’s proposal under a fireworks-lit night sky after a year of dating while a single violinist played nearby.

On Saturday, DailyMail.com was there to witness the real-life New Jersey housewife and queen of reality TV—fitting a crown and dripping with jewelry—as she nervously held a piece of card on which she read the vows she herself had made. had written.

Giudice and Ruelas, 46, were married Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

Take off: A source told DailyMail.com that the lovebirds, who were getting married over the weekend in East Brunswick, New Jersey, were spotted at the Newark airport on Thursday as they boarded a plane to Athens, Greece, after their wedding.

“It’s a very special place for them, and they’re looking forward to celebrating their love for each other after the big bash,” the source explained.

The New Jersey housewife walked down the aisle to Ave Maria in honor of her late parents.

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

Each of the children, all from previous relationships, joined Giudice and Ruelas in lighting the ceremony’s unity candles, People Magazine confirmed.

The ceremony, in keeping with the theme of family ties, was conducted by the groom’s sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

When she announced her engagement last year, she captioned images from the evening: “My fiancé, you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters.”

“You are wonderful in so many ways. One thing I admire about you is what a great father you are. I am so lucky to have found you, thank you for coming into my life,” she continued.

Marry me: Under a fireworks-lit night sky, former Mrs. Giudice, 49, said ‘yes’ to her boyfriend of about a year, 46-year-old entrepreneur Luis Ruelas

Then the mother of four named her deceased parents. “I know my parents sent you to me from the day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soul mate and my everything. I love you.’

The proposal’s arrangement included candles in the shape of a heart and large glowing letters with the words ‘marry me’.

It came during their vacation on the island of Hydra, two years after Teresa finalized her divorce from her 20-year-old husband Joe Giudice.