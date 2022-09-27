Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas kiss in front of her daughters following her elimination from DWTS

Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas were spotted outside Craig’s restaurant kissing on Monday night after her early elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

It was a hectic time for the 50-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star as she married Luis, 47, in August after dating for two years and set out on a romantic honeymoon to Greece and Italy just before she was announced as a contestant. on the show on Sept. 8.

With her busy schedule, it’s hard to imagine she had a lot of time to exercise, but luckily the star has dancing daughters she turned to for guidance and support.

Newlyweds: Teresa Giudice kisses her new husband, Luis Ruelas after she was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Monday during Elvis Night on the Disney+ show

The mother-of-four commented, “[My daughter] Gia, she was a dancer. All four of my daughters started dancing, about two and a half-3 years old. Right now the only one who dances professionally is my youngest, Audriana.’

Her 21-year-old Gia said: “I told her she should be engaged to her partner. She has to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience.’

In week two of the competition, Teresa and partner Pasha put in a lot of effort and put as much passion as they had into their jive, dancing to Presley’s All Shook Up, but it wasn’t enough to impress the judges.

Busy girl: It’s been a hectic month for the reality TV icon as she married Luis in August, had a romantic honeymoon to Greece and Italy and was then announced as a contestant on the show on September 8.

Elvis theme: Teresa and pro partner pro partner Pasha Pashkov performed a Jive dance to Elvis Presley’s All Shook Up on Elvis Night

Judge Len Goodman noted, “It was bright and lively. The problem was there were too many mistakes in your leg action. Not sharp enough in the kicks, one of the two mistakes going on.”

The pair finished with a 23 out of 40, putting Teresa in the bottom two for the second week.

The bottom two couples were Giudice/Pashkov and Ladd/Van Amstel.

Ultimately, Judge Goodman had the final say and sent the reality star home, choosing Ladd to stay on for another week.

The Season 31 cast also includes comedian Wayne Brady who has been paired with pro dancer Witney Carson; actress Selma Blair will once again hit the dance floor with partner Sasha Farber; Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph Baena, who works as an actor and real estate agent, returns next week with partner Daniella Karagach.

Home: In week two of the competition, Teresa and Pasha put in a lot of effort and put as much passion as they had into their jive as they danced to Presley’s “All Shook Up,” but it wasn’t enough to impress the judges

Passionate performance: Teresa unfortunately made an early mistake with a mistimed kick and failed to impress Len, who had his arms folded during most of her Jive

There is a mother-daughter tandem, with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio paired with pro Mark Ballas, and her mother Heidi D’Amelio is with Artem Chigvintsev.

GMA meteorologist Sam Champion has been linked to Cheryl Burke; actress Cheryl Ladd with Louis Van Amstel; actor Daniel Durant is with Britt Stewart; country singer Jessie James Decker has Alan Bersten by her side; actor Trevor Donovan is teaming up with Emma Slater, and Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino will once again dance with Koko Iwasaki.

Rounding out the contestants, vocalist Jordin Sparks teams up with Brandon Armstrong; RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shangela is with Gleb Savchenko, and The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey has Val Chmerkovskiy as a partner.

The latest season of DWTS premiered on Disney+ Monday, September 19, eliminating Sex And The City actor Jason Lewis in week one and Giudice in week two.

Dancing Daughters: Teresa’s 21-year-old Gia said, “I told her to be engaged to her partner. She has to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience.”