Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas honeymoon in Italy

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is still on her lavish European honeymoon.

The 50-year-old siren was first spotted in Mykonos, Greece with her new husband Luis Ruelas who she tied the knot two weeks ago in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Then on Friday, the Bravo star was seen on his Insta Stories in a bikini top and skirt as she went on a speedboat ride with her husband on the Mediterranean in the Italian coastal town of Positano.

Now in Italy: Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas were spotted on their honeymoon in Positano, Italy on Friday. She can be seen on the left in a bikini top while sitting on a speedboat. On the right is Luis in Balmain shorts and a shirt

Lucky wife: The TV diva held up a black fan as she flashed her new wedding ring with her diamond engagement ring

Joe Giudice’s ex also shared several photos and videos of her hotel high on the mountain, revealing a beach below.

The mother of four was also seen in a lavender outfit with her hair down as she sat on the speedboat smiling at her new husband as he filmed her.

Her new wedding ring from Luis was also on display as it was placed next to her diamond engagement ring.

And they were seen enjoying fish and pasta with glasses of wine outside in a restaurant. They jingled with glasses as she added a red heart emoji to the post.

They were last seen on the Greek island of Mykonos.

So in love! The mother of four was also seen in a lavender outfit with her hair down as she sat on the speedboat smiling at her new husband as he filmed her

A beautiful view: she shared a view of Positano from the speedboat as they set out for a day at sea

She was in an orange bikini as she sipped the wine. He was shirtless in an orange swimsuit and flip flops as she cooed, “I love you honey.”

She also shared a look at the colorful sculptures in Nammos on Mykonos.

The two had fun on the island after they tied the knot for friends and family in New Jersey.

On Monday, the brunette beauty was seen in a $620 light blue thong bikini by Fendi as she walked onto the beach and blew a kiss.

Side by side: Their feet were seen sunbathing on the boat while they were at La Conca Del Sogno. goods

View an island cave: they were near the rocky island which seemed to have a small cave

The video was shared by her new husband.

DailyMail.com was the first to bring the news that the New Jersey lovebirds would be celebrating their first week as husband and wife in Greece.

Teresa showed off her abs in the little suit as she walked out on the beach Bond girl style with her wet skin.

Her husband Luis added to her Insta Stories, “I love you forever.”

The reality TV diva was also seen on a swing wearing colorful pants and flip flops.

manga! And they were seen enjoying fish and pasta with glasses of wine outside in a restaurant. They jingled with glasses as she added a red heart emoji to the post

Oil and Lemon: Teresa shared a look at their lunch table with a vase of lemons and a bottle of oil

Teresa shared several photos of Luis in Greece wearing short Balmain shorts and carrying a Christian Dior bag while beaming with pride at being a new husband.

And they both shared a video of their quaint hotel called the Calilo, which was white with stone accents and plenty of places to swim and sunbathe.

They also visited the Myconian Utopia Resort.

A source told DailyMail.com last week that the lovebirds are honeymooning in Greece because the country has special meaning for them.

So much to take in! She shot a picture of the town of Positano with the houses, the shopping center and the beach below

“It’s a very special place for them, and they look forward to celebrating their love for each other after the big party,” explains the source.

The destination is where the TV personality accepted her husband’s proposal under a fireworks-lit night sky after a year of dating while a single violinist played nearby.

On Saturday, DailyMail.com was there to witness the real-life New Jersey housewife and queen of reality TV—fitting a crown and dripping with jewelry—as she nervously held a piece of card on which she read the vows she herself had made. had written.

Giudice and Ruelas, 46, were married Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

The New Jersey housewife walked down the aisle to Ave Maria in honor of her deceased parents.

Too hot! She was seen in a peach-colored thong bikini with tinted sunglasses while sunbathing on the beach in Mykonos, Greece

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

Each of the children, all from previous relationships, joined Giudice and Ruelas in lighting the ceremony’s unity candles, People Magazine confirmed.

The ceremony, in keeping with the theme of family ties, was conducted by the groom’s sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

When she announced her engagement last year, she captioned images from the evening: “My fiancé, you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters.”

Kisses for her husband: As she walked onto the beach in Greece, the star blew a kiss to her husband

All the love: The beauty also shared a video of her husband Luis Ruelas shirt free in orange swimming trunks and thongs as she cooed: ‘I love you baby’

“You are wonderful in so many ways. One thing I admire about you is what a great father you are. I am so lucky to have found you, thank you for coming into my life,” she continued.

Then the mother of four named her deceased parents. “I know my parents sent you to me from the day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soul mate and my everything. I love you.’

The proposal’s arrangement included heart-shaped candles and large glowing letters with the words “marry me.”

It came during their vacation on the island of Hydra, two years after Teresa finalized her divorce from her 20-year-old husband Joe Giudice.