Teresa Giudice, 50, looks fit in in a blue string bikini during honeymoon in Greece

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice enjoys her honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece.

The 50-year-old brunette beauty was seen by Fendi in a light blue thong bikini as she walked onto the beach and blew a kiss. The video was shared by her new husband Luis Ruelas.

DailyMail.com was the first to break the news that the New Jersey lovebirds would be celebrating their first week as husband and wife in Greece.

Teresa showed off her abs in the little suit as she walked out on the beach Bond girl style with her wet skin.

Her husband Luis added to her Insta Stories, “I love you forever.”

The reality TV diva was also seen on a swing wearing colorful pants and flip flops.

Teresa shared several photos of Luis in Greece wearing short Balmain shorts and carrying a Christian Dior bag while beaming with pride at being a new husband.

And they both shared a video of their quaint hotel called the Calilo, which was white with stone accents and plenty of places to swim and sunbathe.

A source told DailyMail.com last week that the lovebirds are honeymooning in Greece because the country has special meaning for them.

“It’s a very special place for them, and they look forward to celebrating their love for each other after the big party,” explains the source.

The destination is where the TV personality accepted her husband’s proposal under a fireworks-lit night sky after a year of dating while a single violinist played nearby.

On Saturday, DailyMail.com was there to witness the real-life New Jersey housewife and queen of reality TV—fitting a crown and dripping with jewelry—as she nervously held a piece of card on which she read the vows she herself had made. had written.

Giudice and Ruelas, 46, were married Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

The New Jersey housewife walked down the aisle to Ave Maria in honor of her late parents.

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

Each of the children, all from previous relationships, joined Giudice and Ruelas in lighting the ceremony’s unity candles, People Magazine confirmed.

The ceremony, in keeping with the theme of family ties, was conducted by the groom’s sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

When she announced her engagement last year, she captioned images from the evening: “My fiancé, you are such a beautiful person inside and out. I love everything about you, especially your heart and the way you treat me and my daughters.”

“You are wonderful in so many ways. One thing I admire about you is what a great father you are. I am so lucky to have found you, thank you for coming into my life,” she continued.

Then the mother of four named her deceased parents. “I know my parents sent you to me from the day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soul mate and my everything. I love you.’

The proposal’s arrangement included heart-shaped candles and large glowing letters with the words “marry me.”

It came during their vacation on the island of Hydra, two years after Teresa finalized her divorce from her 20-year-old husband Joe Giudice.