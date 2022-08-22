Teresa Giudice, 50, and new husband Luis Ruelas, 48, in Capri

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas have moved their honeymoon from Positano to the island of Capri.

The lovebirds each posted new photos to their Insta Stories on Monday that showed they were having the time of their lives on the Italian island.

The duo were seen on a speedboat stopping at the Cave Of Love, better known as the Blue Grotto, sipping white wine.

This comes after they kissed on the beach in Mykonos, Greece, as seen in photos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

And they took their speedboat to nearby Sorrrento, known for its impressive resorts and beaches. Giudice wore a cute pink and green mini dress that was also strapless. She added big gold earrings and had beautiful pink makeup on.

They also seem to be making their way through Italy. They enjoyed waffles with berries in their hotel room on Monday morning.

And the night before, in Anacapri, they ate on scallops, shrimp, salad, pasta, and fries.

More than a week ago, DailyMail.com was there to witness the real-life New Jersey housewife and queen of reality TV—fitting a crown and dripping with jewelry—as she nervously held a piece of card from which she read the vows. which she herself had written.

Giudice and Ruelas, 46, were married Saturday at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey in front of 220 guests.

Her daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12 — stood by her side as she swore to her now-husband, “I’ll love you for a million tomorrow.”

Ruelas’ two sons, David and Nicholas, also stood by their father’s side.

Their honeymoon began in Mykonos, Greece.

She was in an orange bikini as she sipped the wine. He was shirtless in an orange swimsuit and flip flops as she cooed, “I love you honey.”

The two were seen making out on the beach in footage obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com. He grabbed her bottom and she lay down on top of him for a cuddle session.

She also shared a look at the colorful sculptures in Nammos on Mykonos.

Then on Friday, the Bravo star was seen on his Insta Stories in a bikini top and skirt as she went on a speedboat ride with her husband on the Mediterranean in the Italian coastal town of Positano.

Joe Giudice’s ex also shared several photos and videos of her hotel high on the mountain, revealing a beach below.

The mother of four was also seen in a lavender outfit with her hair down as she sat on the speedboat smiling at her new husband as he filmed her.

Her new wedding ring from Luis was also on display as it was placed next to her diamond engagement ring.

And they were seen enjoying fish and pasta with glasses of wine outside in a restaurant. They jingled with glasses as she added a red heart emoji to the post.

DailyMail.com was the first to bring the news that the New Jersey lovebirds would be celebrating their first week as husband and wife in Greece.

Teresa showed off her abs in the little suit as she walked out on the beach Bond girl style with her wet skin.

Her husband Luis added to her Insta Stories, “I love you forever.”

The reality TV diva was also seen on a swing wearing colorful pants and flip flops.

Teresa shared several photos of Luis in Greece wearing short Balmain shorts and carrying a Christian Dior bag while beaming with pride at being a new husband.

And they both shared a video of their quaint hotel called the Calilo, which was white with stone accents and plenty of places to swim and sunbathe.

They also visited the Myconian Utopia Resort.

A source told DailyMail.com last week that the lovebirds are honeymooning in Greece because the country has special meaning for them.

“It’s a very special place for them, and they look forward to celebrating their love for each other after the big party,” explains the source.

The destination is where the TV personality accepted her husband’s proposal under a fireworks-lit night sky after a year of dating while a single violinist played nearby.

“You are wonderful in so many ways. One thing I admire about you is what a great father you are. I am so lucky to have found you, thank you for coming into my life,” she continued.

Then the mother of four named her deceased parents. “I know my parents sent you to me from the day I prayed to them on Bay Blvd. I adore you endlessly. You are the love of my life, my soul mate and my everything. I love you.’

The proposal’s arrangement included heart-shaped candles and large glowing letters with the words “marry me.”

It came during their vacation on the island of Hydra, two years after Teresa finalized her divorce from her 20-year-old husband Joe Giudice.