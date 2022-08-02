Terence Crawford vs Errol Spence Jr must happen NEXT or it never will

Boxing history is littered with fights that happened years too late.

Kell Brook’s grudge match win over Amir Khan, Lennox Lewis’ iconic eighth round knockout win over Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather’s points win over Manny Pacquiao to name a few.

Now Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr are on the brink of another potentially timeless classic, but this time a chance to compete for eternal glory won’t wait.

Terence Crawford (L) and Errol Spence Jr (R) on the brink of historic undisputed fight

A potential match-up between the American duo has been on many a boxing wish list for several years, ever since Crawford – formerly the undisputed super-lightweight champion and then two-weight title holder – made the move to welterweight.

The Omaha star immediately set the 147-pound division on edge when he dismantled an undefeated Jeff Horn to claim the WBO belt the Aussie had won with the win over Manny Pacquiao just two fights earlier.

Spence Jr then only had the IBF belt: a title he won by stopping Kell Brook in 2018. The 32-year-old defended that title six times – and added two more – but was also out for 14 months after being hit by a horrific car accident left him fighting for his life just days after winning the WBC title.

After recovering, Spence Jr also missed the chance to fight Manny Pacquaio in 2021 after undergoing surgery on a torn retina. But now, after the American returned to defeat Yodenis Ugas and claim his WBA title, all four welterweight titles have been shared by the pair.

There has never been, and never will be, a better time to organize the fight.

Crawford rocked the welterweight division when he overthrew Jeff Horn in 2018

The undefeated 34-year-old has since made five successful defenses of the WBO belt he claimed

Spence Jr holds the WBC, WBA and IBF titles after beating Yordenis Ugas earlier this year

In what was music to the ears of boxing fans around the world, ESPN’s Mike Coppinger reported in June that the welterweight pair is finally approaching a match-up, claiming the fight will take place in November in Las Vegas.

Crawford had rid himself of a common hurdle earlier in the year when he left Top Rank, leaving him free to fight on Spence Jr’s PBC, who are notoriously tricky customers when it comes to doing business with rival promoters. Essentially, nothing stands in the way of an undisputed showdown now.

Still, the fight is still unannounced, and things can change very quickly in boxing; just think back to last summer when we all thought Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury would collide in a historic double-header.

However, for both fighters, this fight just has to happen, and fast.

First, there’s the small matter of boxing’s pound-for-pound list to decide. A random and largely subjective inventory, yes, but still a big deal in martial arts. And with Canelo Alvarez suffering a painful defeat to Dmitry Bivol last time, the No. 1 spot is now up for grabs.

Few would argue that Oleksandr Usyk is currently at the top of your list, just like that, but maybe a little less with Naoya Inoue, but that’s likely to change when Crawford and Spence finally share the square circle.

The pound-for-pound No1 spot is now open after Canelo Alvarez (right) lost to Dmitry Bivol (left) in May

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Naoya Inoue (right) also rank as the best that boxing has to offer

With the win, Crawford would become the first undisputed two-weight champion in the four-belt era; Claressa ‘GWOAT’ Shields became the first boxer to achieve this feat in 2021 with her win over Marie-Eve Dicaire.

‘Bud’ – who has been criticized in the past for not having star names on his resume, though he stopped Amir Khan, Brook and Shawn Porter in his last four fights – is also said to claim one of the best scalps in any division in boxing in recent history.

Spence Jr, who now holds the WBA, WBC and IBF belts after uniting first against Porter in 2019 and second against Yordenis Ugas in April of this year, is undefeated in 28 fights and is considered by many to belong to the pound-for-pound top five.

Crawford would arguably claim the No. 1 spot with a win over his American counterpart, while Spence Jr would likely do the same if he gave the 34-year-old the first defeat of his career.

Crawford vs Spence Jr – head to head Crawford Spence Jr 34 Age 32 5ft 8in (173cm) Height 5ft 9.5in (177cm) 38 wins 28 29 by KO 22 0 Losses 0 0 pulls 0

Aside from the pound-for-pound status, it’s the undisputed element that makes the match an all-time battle. “I think now is the best time,” Crawford recently told The DAZN Boxing Show. “It’s for all marbles.

Errol Spence has three of the titles. I have one. It would be for the undisputed. There would be no other champion in the division. I feel like this is the biggest moment for the two of us to fight.”

That undisputed element won’t be available for too long, though. There are people like Vergil Ortiz Jr and in particular Jaron Ennis, who pose a serious threat to both Crawford and Spence Jr. Sooner or later they will get mandatory shots for their world titles, assuming they keep winning.

While the young guns could significantly upset the division if they get their hands on Crawford or Spence Jr, perhaps a more pressing matter is that neither of them intend to stay in the 147 pound division much longer.

Welterweight prospects Jaron Ennis (right) and Vergil Ortiz Jr (left) will be looking for world title shots in the near future

‘I’m fucking up’ [Jermell] Charlo,” Crawford – who turns 35 in September – said recently. ‘Put that in there. After I beat Spence, I go up and I screw up Charlo. End of quote.’

Spence, 32, also wants to move up. He revealed before his fight against Ugas that he will only fight twice in the welterweight, and more recently he emphasized that it’s now or never against Crawford.

“It’s closer than ever now,” Spence said recently FightHub TV. “If it doesn’t happen now, it never will. It’s much closer than it was. I think it will definitely happen.’

Sure, Crawford and Spence Jr may one day fight in superwelterweight, but the appeal will never be the same. They are now at the height of their powers, and if there are no more obstacles, it would be unforgivable not to come to an agreement.

Both fighters have openly stated that they want the fight, both fighters are confident to win it, both fighters have knockout power, and the winner gets Hall of Fame status before finally climbing to the above divisions.

For now, it looks like the highly anticipated match will come out in the near future. This time, the fight will take place at just the right time.