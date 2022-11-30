Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan PPV info announced, tickets on sale – Cris Cyborg US boxing debut featured

Terence Crawford is the three-division champion of the world and WBO welterweight king. He makes his long-awaited ring debut at CHI Health Center in Omaha on Saturday, 10/12. 6-ranked contender David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs). The bout will take place live on pay per view and the pair will square off in the 12 round championship main event bout. Today’s announcement includes ticket information and broadcast details.

Omaha, Nebraska native Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) last fought in November 2021 in Las Vegas where he stopped Shawn Porter in the tenth-round to make the fifth successful defense of his belt. David Avanesyan was seen in action in March in London. He stopped Oskari Mertz in Round 1.

Cris Cyborg will make her American boxing debut at the co-main event. Former UFC women’s featherweight champion and current Bellator 145-pound titleholder faces Gabrielle Holloway in a four-rounder at super welterweight.

Cris Cyborg (1-1, 1KO) made her pro-boxing debut in September in Curitiba (Brazil), where she won a unanimous victory against Simone Aparecida da Silva. Gabby Holloway (0-2), a fighter who to date has also been recorded 6-6 in MMA and lost two of her fights in 2016, losing by unanimous decision to Raquel Miller or Shianne Gist.

Crawford vs Avanesyan tickets

Tickets for Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan are available to purchase at CHI Health Center in Omaha (NE) on Saturday, December 10. As per today’s announcement tickets are priced at $50, $75, $125, $200, $350 and $500.

You can purchase Crawford vs Avanesyan Tickets through Ticketmaster. TicketNetwork

How to watch Terence Crawford and David Avanesyan fight in the United States

BLK Prime and Integrated Sports will distribute Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan live on Cable and Satellite pay per-view via iN Demand (Comcast and Charter and all major cable outlets), DIRECTV and DISH priced $39.99, according to the announcement. The broadcast will also be available via Digital PPV on BLKPrime.com, and PPV.com.

Crawford vs Avanesyan’s PPV begins at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT. Pre-show for live PPV starts at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT.

“We wanted to make the Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV available for the masses, so we made the decision to go the traditional route with cable and satellite, in addition to our BLK Prime app,” said Sam Katkovski of BLK Prime. “Integrated Sports has been in the business for many years and has the experience to hit all corners of the United States. We are happy to be partnering with them and we look forward to a great night of boxing on December 10.”

“We’re excited to be distributing Crawford-Avanesyan to boxing fans throughout the U.S.,” Integrated Sports president Doug Jacobs said. “Crawford is arguably the No. The world’s No. 1 pound-for–pound champion. Cris Cyborg might be the greatest female MMA fight of all time. It’ll be interesting for MMA fans to watch her box and we are excited to be part of the BLK Prime movement to make all the big fights happen.”

Sunday, December 11th is the date Terence Crawford vs David Avanesyan will air live in Australia and the UK. Broadcast details have yet to be confirmed.

Crawford vs Avanesyan fight card

Current Crawford vs Avanesyan Below is the complete lineup. You can find the complete fight card below.

Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan, 12 rounds, welterweight – Crawford’s WBO welterweight title

Cris Cyborg vs. Gabby Hollay, 4 rounds super welterweight

Arnold Khegai against Eduardo Baez 10 rounds, featherweight

Steven Nelson vs. James Ballard 8 rounds, light-heavyweight

Robert Rodriguez vs. Jose Lopez, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Boubacar Sylla vs. Javier Mayoral, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Jeremiah Milton vs. Dajuan Caloway, 6 rounds heavyweight

Edel Gomez vs. Joseph Aguilar, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Alan Garcia vs. Eduardo Pereira Dos Reis, 6 rounds, lightweight

