Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr ‘agree to terms on historic undisputed welterweight title bout’

Errol Spence Jr and Terence Crawford are reportedly on the cusp of finally having a historic showdown for the undisputed welterweight title.

BoxingScene.com have reported that talks between the two sides resulted in the pair agreeing in principle to terms of a fight this year.

The matter is said to be now in the hands of their respective legal teams to iron out the final details, with the hopes of a deal being signed and announced in the coming days.

Terence Crawford (left) and Errol Spence Jr (right) after reportedly agreeing a historic undisputed welterweight title fight to take place on November 19

The fight between the undefeated pound-for-pound stars is on the cards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 19.

Significant progress was made this week as Crawford’s representatives agreed to the latest round of terms presented by the legal team representing Spence and Premier Boxing Champions – including his guaranteed wallet and income split.

According to ESPNthe deal will include a rematch clause for the loser of the match to practice, with the winner earning the majority of the return fight revenue.

The fight would decide the first undisputed welterweight champion in more than a decade, with Spence holding the WBC, WBA and IBF titles, while Crawford holds the WBO title.

Both men have incredible records with Spence having a 38-0 record with 29 knockouts and Crawford having 22 knockouts with an undefeated run of 28-0.

Crawford has made five successful defenses of the WBO belt he claimed in 2018

Spence Jr holds the WBC, WBA and IBF titles after beating Yordenis Ugas earlier this year

A potential match-up between the American duo has been on many a boxing wish list for several years, ever since Crawford – formerly the undisputed super-lightweight champion and then two-weight title holder – made the move to welterweight.

The Omaha star immediately set the 147-pound division on edge when he dismantled an undefeated Jeff Horn to claim the WBO belt the Aussie had won with the win over Manny Pacquiao just two fights earlier.

Spence Jr then only had the IBF belt: a title he won by stopping Kell Brook in 2018.

The 32-year-old has since defended that title six times – and added two more – but was also out for 14 months after a horrific car accident left him fighting for his life just days after winning the WBC title.

Crawford vs Spence Jr – head to head Crawford Spence Jr 34 Age 32 5ft 8in (173cm) Height 5ft 9.5in (177cm) 38 wins 28 29 by KO 22 0 Losses 0 0 pulls 0

After recovering, Spence Jr also missed the chance to fight Manny Pacquaio in 2021 after undergoing surgery on a torn retina. But now, after the American returned to defeat Yodenis Ugas and claim his WBA title, all four welterweight titles have been shared by the pair.

After Spence defeated Ugas, Crawford took to social media to challenge Spence to an undisputed match.

Crawford wrote: ‘Congratulations great fight now that the real fight is underway.

‘No more talking, no more side of the street, let’s go. Keep my belts warm. I’ll come get them later this year.’

Promotional and networking alliances have previously erected barriers for Spence to battle it out with another fellow American.

However, Crawford became a free agent in November 2021 and left Top Rank, giving him the freedom to fight Spence.