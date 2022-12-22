Terence Clay says mould in his Brisbane unit caused him to fall into coma for three months

A man who lives in an apartment full of mold and has been in a coma for three months after his pancreas ‘melted away’, plans to sue his former landlord.

Terence Clay, 33, claims living with a serious mold infestation at his Sherwood home in central Brisbane for two years caused major health problems that nearly cost him his life.

He was finally taken to hospital in January with breathing difficulties and fears he might have a ‘heart attack’.

Mr. Clay’s condition quickly deteriorated and he had to undergo an emergency tracheostomy – an operation in which a hole is cut in the neck and a tube is inserted into the trachea so that the patient can breathe.

“Apparently I died for a few minutes, my brother told me, and then they came to and put me in an artificial coma for three months,” he said. 7News.

While the doctors who treated him couldn’t attribute his condition to the fungus in his ward, a Sunshine Coast doctor, Sandeep Gupta, said it’s possible exposure to mold could cause necrotizing pancreatitis.

How does mold get into our body? Mold spores and their toxins can enter the body through: * Respiration (inhalation) – through the respiratory system into the nose, throat, airways and lungs *Eating or swallowing (ingestion) – by landing in the mouth or being in food (such as bread or fruit) *The skin – through absorption or through a cut or abrasion. Source: Health direct

Doctors diagnosed Mr Clay with necrotizing pancreatitis – a condition that occurs when there is a lack of blood supply to the pancreas, causing the organ to ‘die’.

‘My pancreas melted away from the bacteria. So I have about 10 percent of my pancreas left,” Mr. Clay said.

He also claims to have type 1 diabetes and PTSD as a result of his medical crisis.

It’s clear that 25 percent of the population has a genetic vulnerability to mold, meaning any exposure could lead to organ damage.

“There are some animal studies showing that various mycotoxins (toxins of fungal species) can cause serious damage to the pancreas, as happened in this case, but no more certain evidence showing a link between pancreatitis and exposure to fungi,” he said.

“But I’m certainly not ruling out the possibility.”

Mr. Clay claims he asked his landlord in August 2021 to address the mold in his unit, but it was only painted over.

High humidity, poor ventilation and poor waterproofing in rental properties has been linked to chronic mold problems.

But the problem can also occur – and occur over and over again – where moisture has entered a cavity wall through a leaking roof.

Mr Clay has approached Maurice Blackburn about a possible claim against his former landlord.

The law firm’s website states that if a tenant develops long-term health problems as a result of mold, they may be entitled to compensation for their injuries.

“To proceed with a claim, the renter needs a physician to assess the injury as more than five percent ‘total disability,'” says Maurice Blackburn.

“Tenants have the right to live in a home that is free of indoor mold and associated health risks. It is up to landlords to work with their tenants to ensure that rental properties remain well ventilated and dry.’

Mr Clay has approached Maurice Blackburn about a possible claim against his former landlord.

Living with mold can lead to respiratory infections, irritation of the nose, eyes and throat and skin rashes, says Worksafe Queensland.

In some cases, a more serious condition called hypersensitivity pneumonitis may develop.

It is a serious fungal infection, usually in the lungs.

In other cases, mold can cause fungal infections, where a fungus grows in or on human tissue, or even becomes “systemic.”

“Systemic reactions are when the fungus attacks the organs. These can be life threatening,” says Worksafe Queensland information.