Tense moment SBS interview with security guard is interrupted by a racist heckler: ‘Ashamed to be Australian’

An SBS interview with a security guard was shockingly interrupted by a racist interlocutor in St Mary’s, a western Sydney suburb with a large migrant population.

The episode dealt with the high levels of unemployment in the South Sudanese Dinka community in Australia and the difficulties some migrants have in finding work.

Dinka-speaking immigrants have an unemployment rate of 7.8 percent, which is almost double the national rate of 4.2 percent.

SBS Examines interviewed two men who have degrees from Australian universities but who years later are still looking for work in the areas they studied.

Bol Kuol said he applied for 73 jobs, but had never once been called for an interview.

But as he spoke, an angry man interrupted him off-camera and said, “We’re not going to stop talking when you’re talking about that shit, man.”

More to come…