Tense moment Alan Jones was confronted by Mark ‘Chopper’ Read about public toilet arrest that shocked Australia on live TV

Killer turned best-selling author Mark ‘Chopper’ Read confronted Alan Jones about his arrest in a public toilet on live television more than 25 years ago, leaving the shock athlete unusually speechless.

‘Chopper’, a notorious criminal who claimed to have killed up to seven people before transforming into a lovable rogue and writer of successful semi-autobiographical novels, called into the Midday Show hosted by Kerri-Anne Kennerley in March 1998.

The clip resurfaced online this week after Jones was charged with a series of historic sex offenses on Monday following allegations he abused his position of power as a top radio host to prey on young men.

The 1998 footage began with Chopper defending his decision to put a man in a cement mixer.

“He was a big heroin dealer,” Chopper told a clearly unimpressed Kennerley.

“He killed more people than I had ever killed in my wildest dreams.”

At this point, Jones intervened with a sermon.

“There are law enforcement authorities in this country who are responsible for dealing with heroin traffickers,” he said.

“It is not the responsibility of any Australian citizen to think they can dismember and murder people because they deal heroin, otherwise the law of the jungle would prevail and everyone would be custodians of the law.”

Jones’ harangue earned applause from the crowd, but Chopper’s next comment caught him completely off guard.

“People who throw rocks better make sure they don’t live in glass houses, Alan,” Chopper observed.

“We’re not talking about anyone who lives in glass houses, Chopper,” Jones responded before the convicted criminal interrupted him.

“Well, I’ve never been arrested in a public toilet in London.”

Chopper was referring to an episode that occurred almost a decade earlier, in December 1988, when Jones was arrested in a public toilet near London’s Picaddily Circus and later charged with outraging public decency.

The toilets were located in an area known as a gay zone at the time and police had been ordered to target homosexuals gathering in public facilities.

All charges were later dropped and Jones has always maintained his innocence.

After Chopper’s comment, a gasp was heard in the studio as Kennerly tried to defend his co-host.

“Chopper, I’m actually tuning this out, I have no desire to hear anything else you have to say,” he said.

“Thank you so much for calling, that’s as polite as I can be.”

A quietly furious Jones then sought the moral high ground.

“Regarding Chopper Read’s final comment, I guess that indicates the type of person we’re dealing with,” he said.

“Justice takes its course in all things and those things are not dignified with any type of comment.”

The Herald of the Sun Deadline column said the audience was stunned by the interaction, while “Members of Midday’s camera crew nearly wet themselves with pure, unadulterated joy.”

“It was, as master comics writer Tony Martin noted 23 years later, an invaluable exchange,” the column observed.

‘Martin mischievously noted in 2020: ‘A lot of people are getting caught up in Kerri-Anne Kennerley, but let’s never forget that she was the one who introduced Alan Jones to Chopper Read in what remains one of the greatest moments on Australian television.’ . .’

Jones, 83, was arrested about 7.45am on Monday at his Circular Quay apartment and taken to Day Street police station in Sydney’s CBD after detectives searched his home.

He was later charged with 26 crimes involving nine alleged victims over two decades.

Jones’ attorney said he would defend the charges.

He was granted bail and will appear in court on December 18.