Tennis WAG Costeen Hatzi pays tribute to beau Nick Kyrgios as he crashes out of the US Open

Tennis WAG Costeen Hatzi paid tribute to her boyfriend Nick Kyrgios and his hard work during the 2022 US Open in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old influencer shared a photo of Nick, 27, cheering with excitement during a match on the tennis court.

She wrote a heartfelt message alongside the snap: “What a great season @k1ngkyrg1os. You made everyone proud. I love you so much.’

Costeen then said goodbye to New York City, saying it had been “great” to visit the Big Apple for the hard court tennis tournament.

Nick went official on Instagram with Costeen last December following his divorce from longtime girlfriend Chiara Passari.

Her sweet words follow Nick’s crushing defeat in five sets against Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Nick posted his own bittersweet message on Instagram on Thursday about his heartbreaking loss.

The Canberra-born tennis champion said his defeat really “hurts”, but promised his 3.1 million followers “I’ll be back”.

Costeen was quick to offer her support, writing, “Just the beginning. Always another chance.’

Nick left the US Open on Tuesday with less bang and more wail as he succumbed to the brute force of Karen Khachanov.

“I feel really bad, I feel like I’ve let so many people down,” Kyrgios said at a press conference after the game.

“I feel like these four tournaments (the Slams) are the only ones that will ever matter. It’s like having to start it all over again. I have to wait until the Australian Open. It’s just devastating, heartbreaking. Not just for me, but everyone I know wants me to win.’