Tennis star Taylor Fritz believes Netflix’s Break Point will make Nick Kyrgios look like a villain

American tennis star Taylor Fritz fears Nick Kyrgios will be deliberately portrayed as the villain in upcoming Netflix documentary series Breakpoint.

Fritz, 25, is friends with the polarizing Aussie – and is ‘scared’ by how he could be portrayed in the highly anticipated show.

“I don’t know if I want to look at it,” Fritz said.

“I’m afraid of how things can get messed up. Mainly because I didn’t try to filter myself at all.

“I’ve tried to be very, very sincere. But they can cut things. “It’s like with Nick Kyrgios… they could cut it up to make Nick look so great.

Nick Kyrgios is a different cloth when it comes to the ATP tour – how he’s presented in the Netflix documentary Break Point has some tennis fans wrong-footed

American star Taylor Fritz fears that his good buddy Kyrgios will be presented as a villain in the series

And then they could also cut it to make him look like the villain, which I think they could do just because a lot of people in tennis see him that way – even though I think he’s great for the sport.’

Fritz’s girlfriend, model Morgan Riddle, is tipped to play a major role in Break Point.

Tennis officials will hope that the warts and all series will be a big hit Drive to survive was for F1.

There is a consensus that modern tennis lacks characters, especially in the US.

The sport lost millions of viewers after the likes of Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Jim Courier retired – and Fritz knows the sport needs more attention in the future, especially those under 45.

Kyrgios has found love with Sydney-based influencer Costeen Hatzi – and his form in 2022 was the best of his career

“Some of the interviews (with other players) are so boring, it’s always the same thing,” Fritz said The Telegraph, London.

“I wanted to be the same person I always am, and if people hate me, they hate me.

‘Tennis’ fan base is much older and very stuck in traditional ways. There’s not enough invitation to be different.’

Breakpoint will premiere on January 13.