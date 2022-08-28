Tennis star Nick Kyrgios ready for ’emotional rollercoaster’ against Thanasi Kokkinakis at US Open

<!–

It was probably the worst US Open draw Nick Kyrgios could have received – taking on his best friend Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round – but the Australian star said he is prepared for the “emotional rollercoaster” the tournament will take. bring.

Kyrgios, who is in the form of his life this season after winning the Australian Open doubles with Kokkinakis, the Wimbledon final and the ATP title, said he was ‘super motivated’ to finish his golden run with a win at the US Open.

As antivax star Novak Djokovic will miss the tournament due to US health regulations, Kyrgios is certainly not without a chance to break through for a first Grand Slam singles win.

Nick Kyrgios, pictured on pre-tournament speaking engagement, says he’s primed for US Open ’emotional roller coaster’

Entertainment took center stage as the duo Thanasi Kokkinakis (left)/Nick Kyrgios took the Australian Open by storm in January

But before he can even dream about the final, he has to get through Kokkanakis in the first round; something Kyrgios looks forward to.

“It’s going to be an experience…an emotional rollercoaster…for us to go to Arthur Ashe Stadium together, that’s something very special,” he said during a recent speech along with other US Open hopefuls.

‘It will be very nice. Anyway, it’s something I’m happy to share with him.”

An animated Nick Kyrgios practices on Flushing Meadows ahead of the US Open

It won’t be smooth sailing either if he can pass Kokkinakis.

Since the ATP has not awarded any ranking points for Wimbledon, Kyrgios is much lower than the top-15 he should have at this point after the tournament banned Russian players.

Still the fourth favorite to take home the title, the match-ups against Daniil Medvedev, Roberto Bautista-Agut and Ugo Humbert may all be waiting for the Aussie – incredible in the first four rounds.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (left) and Nick Kyrgios (right) all had a laugh after winning the Australian Open doubles title in January

But with his confidence skyrocketing, Kyrgrios was confident he could still give the prize of the $3.7 million winners a shot.

“I’ve had a great season so far, of course finals at Wimbledon, won the Australian Open earlier this year,” he said during the speaking engagement, referring to his double win with Kokkinakis.

“I’m going to do my best.”

Unfortunately, behind that trust is a hint of pain and sadness.

Nick Kyrgios with his mother, Norlaila, who suffers from kidney failure

Kyrgios’ mother Norlaila has been ill with several health complications, including failing kidneys.

The Canberran has a close relationship with his family – which includes brother Christos, sister Halimah and father Giorgos – and has previously revealed that he didn’t know how much longer he had tennis as he struggled with the desire to spend more time with them.

Kyrgios withdrew from the prestigious Laver Cup tournament, which was to take place after the US Open, due to a desire to spend time with friends, family and partner Costeen Hatzi.

Nick Kyrgios and partner Costeen Hatzi attend a tennis event on August 25 in New York

Those thoughts are still in the back of the Aussie’s mind, who admitted during the pre-tournament speaking engagement that flying home was “all on my mind.”

“I’m exhausted, that’s for sure. After Wimbledon and Washington and all that, I haven’t been able to go home and really enjoy it with my family, and catch my breath,” Kyrgios said of his recent hectic schedule.

“I’m extremely exhausted, so I know this is my last kind of stop until I can go home, so I’ll keep an eye on that.”