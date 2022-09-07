Tennis pro Naomi Osaka sells her Beverly Hills home for $8.7 million

Tennis star Naomi Osaka may not be in the running for the big US Open championship anymore, but now the pro athlete is focusing on another passion of hers – redecorating homes.

The 24-year-old California sports legend has successfully flipped the first home she ever bought and put the profit on it.

Osaka bought the home of megastar Nick Jonas, 29, in 2021 for a whopping $6.9 million, and just a year later said goodbye to her peaceful open-air estate by selling it for $1.7 million more than she bought it for. .

The off-market deal was finalized last month and the new owner of the mountainside home is tech entrepreneur Milun Tesovic.

Tesovic, 37, a partner at Uber co-founder Garrett Camp’s Expa venture capital fund, is actually known for owning expensive homes and less than two years ago, the Bosnian-born entrepreneur bought a $9.6 million Hollywood Hills mansion, which had previously owned by Scooter Braun, 41.

The former home of Osaka spans over 3,000 square feet and stands on a half-acre lot – located on top of a mountain in Beverly Hills.

The huge townhouse features three bedrooms and four bathrooms, with striking high ceilings and large windows that allow plenty of natural light to flood in.

The hillside home has a large fireplace, a full set of high-end Miele appliances, a gym – perfect for an athlete – and a comprehensive security system.

The chef’s kitchen is not only complete with state-of-the-art appliances, but also features a built-in espresso machine and wine fridge.

The master bathroom has a freestanding spoon tub, while walls of vanishing glass surround the house – leading to a grassed area with a huge pool lined with a wooden deck.

The property also features a detached guest house with a bedroom and a bathroom.

The tennis star’s former home also offers breathtaking views of Los Angeles, cantilevered over the valley below.

The star athlete has since moved from the hillside mansion to the San Fernando Valley, where she bought Nick Lachey’s former home for $6.3 million.

This past year, Osaka decided to pick up the game again and work on her real estate skills when she decided to sell her breezy estate.

The home was first built in 1965, but was completely rebuilt by Los Angeles nightclub owner Jason Lev, who teamed up with architecture firm SPACE International and the Ground Up La design team to furnish the property inspired by the design. from the middle of the century, according to the New York Post.

In recent years, Naomi has been the highest paid woman in sports worldwide.

She has earned more than $53.2 million in the past year, thanks to her athletic achievements and her numerous partnerships with major brands such as Louis Vuitton, Nike, Levi’s, Google and Sweetgreen.

Osaka rose to international fame when she defeated tennis star Serena Williams in the 2018 US Open and then won the Australian Open, making her the first woman to win consecutive Grand Slam titles since Williams in 2015.

She made headlines when she withdrew from the French Open last year to focus on her mental health, declaring she would not be doing media interviews and retiring to her private hilltop mansion.

Last year, Osaka decided to get back into the game; and while her tennis dreams were crushed when she lost the 2022 US Open to athlete Danielle Collins, 28, she proved she can do it all when she stepped into the real estate world.