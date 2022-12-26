Tennis legend Sam Stosur backs Nick Kyrgios as Australia thrives in new United Cup tournament

Australian tennis great Sam Stosur believes Nick Kyrgios will thrive in the United Cup team environment, despite the controversial star admitting he is exhausted after 2022.

The 27-year-old Kyrgios soon returns Down Under to lead the home contingent in the inaugural mixed United Cup, despite not having played in his nation’s recent Davis Cup appearance.

Australian tennis great Sam Stosur believes Nick Kyrgios (pictured) will thrive in the United Cup team environment, despite the controversial star admitting he is exhausted after 2022

Stosur (pictured with US Open trophy) believes United Cup team competition will suit Kyrgios

“I think it’s no secret that Nick loves being on a team and in team competition,” Stosur told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I’m sure he’s going to like this, to be an Australian team in Australia at the start of the year. He’ll be raring and ready to go.

He’s our highest-ranked player in the country, and I’m certainly looking forward to seeing him play. To be honest, I haven’t been on the sidelines watching Nick in a live match.

“I think his tennis is really entertaining, and he’s an amazing player. Being there this week is going to be a lot of fun.

‘It’s the United Cup, a united team. When the team is playing, we certainly expect everyone to be there supporting each other and doing the best they can both from the sideline and on the court.”

Kyrgios (pictured) is coming off his most successful season, where he reached the Wimbledon final and finished the season as Australia’s highest-ranked singles and doubles player.

Kyrgios is coming off the most successful season of his career, where he reached the Wimbledon final and finished the season as Australia’s highest-ranked singles and doubles player.

He admits that life is very exhausting for him at the moment and that he has seriously considered retiring if he wins a Grand Slam.

‘I’m honestly exhausted,’ he said eurosport. ‘Just stressful. The more you win, the more successful you are, the more demands you have off the pitch.

People expect more from you. It’s been a stressful year, that’s for sure.

The self-proclaimed tennis bad boy (pictured with partner Costteen Hatzi) will be considered a true title contender for the first time in his career at the Australian Open, and could be the first local men’s champion since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

Kyrgios says he’s preparing for a grueling couple of weeks before the Australian Open

The so-called bad boy of tennis will be considered a true title contender for the first time in his career at the Australian Open, and could be the first local men’s champion since Mark Edmondson in 1976.

I’m getting ready for a grueling couple of weeks to be honest. But I just have to internalize it and think to myself that it’s just another tournament. Obviously, it’s much more than a tournament for many other people around me,” said Kyrgios.

‘For me, I’m the one playing, so I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself.

“I have about three weeks from now until then to get my body right, my game right, and feel good.”

“There’s a little bit of excitement, but it’s probably 95 percent stress, 5 percent excitement to be honest.”

Kyrgios is set to take the pitch at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney to face Cameron Norrie on December 29 to kick off Australia’s United Cup campaign.