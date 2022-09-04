Tennis legend praises Alja Tomjlanovic for ‘career-best’ win over Serena Williams at US Open

<!–

Ajla Tomljanovic has what it takes to win a grand slam and is in the best shape of her career, tennis legends Wally Masur and Mark Petchey say after the Aussie ended Serena William’s career.

The 29-year-old Australian best-ranked beat Williams in the sport’s biggest arena by 23,859 – pushing her into uncharted territory and sending a strong message to her opponents.

Tomljanovic, who has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon twice, won in three compelling sets, including a thrilling tiebreak in the second set.

Ajla Tomljanovic during her third round victory over American Serena Williams. Tomljanovic had to withstand the crowd and a furious backlash from Williams to take the win

Serena Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, retired after the match

Both Masur and Petchey were impressed by the cool performance in front of a volcanic Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“Ajla has the game to do well in these grand slams for me,” Masur said on Stan Sport’s Grand Slam Daily.

“She needs to feel like she belongs, like she’s part of the show. And she certainly showed that tonight against Serena and I think that’s very important.

“She’s got the game. She has the physicality. She could have played two more sets, Ajla. She’s in her prime.’

Petchey stated that Tomljanovic looked in his best form against the American superpower.

Ajla Tomljanovic, who has reached the quarter-finals of Wimbledon twice, could go all out at the US Open, say Wally Masur and Mark Petchey

“That has to be the best performance of Ajla’s career given the opportunity to play Serena and knowing it could be Serena’s last game,” he said.

“The quality of tennis Ajla produced there was probably the best I’ve ever seen her produce. I mean, she’s clearly had two quarter-finals at Wimbledon (in 2021 and 2022) and now she’s knocking on the door (to win her first major).’

Masur, who topped the world ranking 15 in men’s singles, was stunned by Tomljanovic’s ability to stay calm during the big moments and bounce back when needed in the three-hour match.

“It would have been very easy with the crowd’s momentum to have Serena run away with that second set,” he said.

Tomljanovic showed composure in front of 23,859 spectators at Arthur Ashe Stadium

“But she pushed and she pushed and she kept Serena out and made sure she deserved that second set, and it paid off in the end.”

Could she go all the way to Flushing Meadows? Masur said that with the early exits of top seeds it is very possible.

“I have always seen Ajla as a player who wants to dominate and dictate. But tonight, you know, she had to defend a lot of the time — she was very willing to do it, she did it really well, and she’s got the athleticism to do it,” he said.

“The women’s game is pretty wide open, isn’t it? Disturbance – they are not few and far between, it happens all the time. So if she’s in the right mindset and doesn’t get a little let down after she defeats Serena, anything is possible.”

Tomljanovic then takes on the world’s number 35, Liudmila Samsonova, on Monday (AEST) for a place in the quarter-finals.

Victory over Samsonova, a winner of two US Open run-up events, would earn Tomljaovic a quarter-final against Tunisia’s fifth-seeded Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur or Veronika Kudermetova, also of Russia.