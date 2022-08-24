Tennis fans slam Polish lawyer Anna Palus who’s suing Nick Kyrgios for saying she had ‘700 drinks’

Tennis fans have sued the lawyer who is suing Australian star Nick Kyrgios over his ‘700 drinks’ complaint, with one calling the Polish woman ‘pathetic’ for expecting a ‘cheap payday’.

Anna Palus, 32, was temporarily banned from the Wimbledon final after Kyrgios told the referee she had drunk ‘700 drinks’. She denies the claim, saying she only had two and tried to support the tennis player.

But in a statement, the Polish medical lawyer has decided to initiate defamation proceedings against Kyrgios to “clear her name.”

It was a decision that left many in the tennis world scratching their heads.

In a statement from her attorney Brett Wilson, Palus wrote: “On Sunday, July 10, 2022, I attended the Wimbledon tennis championship final with my mother. It was an event we had been looking forward to for a while.

“During the final, Nick Kyrgios made a reckless and totally baseless accusation against me.

Not only did this cause significant damage on the day resulting in my temporary removal from the arena, but Mr Kyrgios’ false accusation was broadcast to and read by millions around the world causing very significant harm to me and my family and caused suffering. ‘

Nick Kyrgios raged against referee during Wimbledon final in July for claiming he was distracted by Palus

She insisted she was not a lawyer who would normally consider this course of action, but felt she had no choice.

“I am not litigating, but after much consideration I have come to the conclusion that I have no choice but to instruct my attorneys Brett Wilson LLP to initiate defamation proceedings against Mr Kyrgios to clear my name” Palus said in the statement.

“The need to obtain justification and prevent a repeat of the accusation are the only reasons for taking legal action.

All damage recovered will be donated to charity. Given the existing claim, I cannot comment further on the events of the day in question.

“I hope Mr Kyrgios will reflect on the damage he has caused me and my family and provide a speedy resolution to this matter.

“If he doesn’t want to do this, though, I’m determined to get justice in the Supreme Court,” Palus said.

Fans and tennis pundits were quick to laugh at Palus’ legal maneuvers on social media.

“Speaking of the Streisand effect, huh? No soul on Earth remembered, cared or even knew who this woman was before she filed this lawsuit today,” Eric Hubbs wrote. Bar stool Sport.

“Now we all know that Anna Palus is the woman who yelled at Kyrgios halfway through the match and disrupted the Wimbledon final.”

Palus’ decision to sue Kyrgios was labeled a “joke,” “pathetic” and a “cheap payday” by many, while one user wrote that she will become a “smiling share” during the case.

Nick Kyrgios, ignoring Wimbledon dress code with a red hat, accepts his trophy for finishing second in the final against Novak Djokovic

Curiously, a man who claimed to be a professor at the prestigious University of Sydney — an author with more than 60,000 followers — said Palus was impossibly drunk.

It’s time to stop defaming Polish women. Polish women don’t drink. When they drink, they do so in moderation and do not get drunk. When they get drunk, they sing traditional folk ballads to celebrate feminine virtues. So there,” Wojciech Sadurski wrote on Twitter.

On the other hand, prominent Australian lawyer Matt Collins SC said Palus has a solid case and could be on the way to an easy win.

“Put yourself in her (Palus) position, you’re in the stadium … you’re singled out in front of a global audience … from her perspective you can understand why that had a very serious impact on her feelings and reputation,” he told 3AW Melbourne.

“I think she will have a comfortable win.”

Nick Kyrgios went on holiday with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi after his impressive run to the Wimbledon final

Kyrgios’ outburst came in the third set of the final, when he pointed Palus forward in the crowd and claimed she was delaying him.

“She’s distracting me when I serve in a Wimbledon final,” he hissed to the umpire over the spectator. ‘There is no other greater opportunity, you didn’t believe me and then she did it again. It almost cost me the game,” he said during the game.

‘Why is she still there? She is drunk and talking to me in the middle of a game. What is acceptable?’

After the umpire replied “nothing is acceptable,” Kyrgios said, “Okay, kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she’s had about 700 drinks, mate,” Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios drinks his own drink after losing Wimbledon final

Ms Palus said the temperature affected her while watching the match as the mercury reached 29°C on July 10.

After the incident she said: The sun that she tried to support Kyrgios who “always says the crowd is against him.” “I wanted to show that we were for him, I wanted to encourage him,” she said.

She also told De Telegraaf that she supported the athlete because, like him, she suffered from depression and sympathized.

‘I wanted to support him. Maybe I went too far… but I only had good intentions,” she said.

After Wimbledon, Kyrgios went on holiday with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi in the Bahamas

Ms Palus said she drank a Pimms and a rosé after the tennis player called her “drunkenhead.”

“It’s the temperature for me, I didn’t have a hat,” she said. ‘I’m so sorry.’

She was given water and was allowed back into the match after about 15 minutes to watch the rest of the final.

Kyrgios’ agent has been contacted by MailOnline for comment.