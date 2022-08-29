Tennis fans left outraged as 16-year-old star’s dad and coach grab her backside at the US Open

<!–

Tennis fans are outraged by images of teenage star Sara Bejlek celebrating her huge win in qualifying at the US Open.

The 16-year-old Czech is set to make her grand slam debut at the famed tournament after making her way through the qualifying rounds in New York.

However, her success was overshadowed by the celebrations that followed her comeback win over Britain’s Heather Watson.

Sara Bejlek, 16, is pictured in action during her victory over Great Britain’s Heather Watson in the final qualifier for the US Open

Beijlek’s father is pictured patting her behind after the win in an act that infuriated fans

In the video, Bejlek shakes hands with her opponent and the chair umpire before walking over to a man standing next to her, who has been identified as her father.

He pats her on the back and appears to kiss her on the mouth.

She then walks over to her and hugs another man, identifies her coach, who also pats her on the buttocks.

Sports fans raved about the images, which have since gone viral.

“There’s absolutely no reason to touch a 16-year-old girl’s ass like that. It’s more than inappropriate. As the video progressed, it got worse and worse,” one user wrote.

‘Scary coaches. She’s 16,” another tweeted accompanied by shy and scared emojis.

Some tennis fans want the incident investigated, while others argue that it is perfectly normal in some cultures

‘Damn it?? I need more people to see this and talk about him because they literally caught them in 4K, how is this not talked about???” a third stated.

Another Twitter user believed that the video in question should be investigated by the relevant authorities.

“The WTA needs to look into this, especially since these young girls travel with men from an early age. you can also say it’s the father or wtv, but does your father touch your ass like that.’

Not all of those who responded on social media condemned the act, however, with some pointing out that the incident only seems inconvenient for those with a Western perspective.

Bejlek makes her US Open debut against Russian Ludmilla Samsanova on Tuesday morning

‘It is quite common in the Czech Republic. Not something I would do, but a lot of guys just don’t think about it in a sexual way. Google our Easter traditions, you might be shocked,” said one user.

‘Perfectly normal in some cultures and households. One sees what he wants to see,’ agreed another.

Bejlek will make her US Open debut on Tuesday morning against Russian Ludmilla Samsanova.