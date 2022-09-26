Tennis fans accuse Nick Kyrgios of disrespecting Roger Federer, but are they missing an important detail?

Polarizing Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been flamed online again, this time over comments about retiring legend Roger Federer – but is all it seems?

Reports have emerged showing a partial depiction of a Kyrgios Instagram story with an image of Federer and fellow tennis heavyweights Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the background.

Nadal cries and Djokovic smiles and respectfully claps into the image.

The full Instagram story posted by Kyrgios, including the main message omitted by some media

Kyrgios posted an Instagram story saying, “Novak knows his slam chances are better now. Rafa is shattered.”

The Serbian champion and Kyrgios have had their differences in the past, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, Kyrgios defended the former world No. 1 when Australian authorities prevented him from playing the 2022 Australian Open due to his vaccination status.

An emotional Rodger Federer with Rafael Nadal after he retires from tennis

Fans were quick to grab Kyrgios’ latest post and attack him for apparently disrespecting Federer’s retirement and the championship players who stood next to him during his farewell to Saturday’s inaugural Laver Cup.

“No one is going to cry when NK retires. Unless they’re tears of joy,” one Twitter user Amy wrote.

“Once an idiot, always an idiot. Some of you needed to be reminded,” added a profile named Audrey.

‘I can’t believe he has the guts to say this!!! It was such an emotional evening and frankly he thinks this is appropriate, what an idiot,” wrote another.

However, Daily Mail Australia can reveal that only part of the Instagram post has been published by some media outlets.

The full image featured the opening message “Farewell King” as a sign of respect for Federer, which was omitted in some reports.

Kyrgios also posted several images of himself and Federer from previous years with the message, ‘No one will ever play the game like you. enjoy @rogerfederer …… was an honour.’

Blessed to have seen this court level a few times. Thank you,’ Kyrgios’ brother Christos added.

Kyrgios posted a touching message to Federer and a series of photos of them together

Federer and Kyrgios played each other seven times in the Swiss champions’ glittering career, with the Aussie winning just once in a tight three-set win at the 2015 ATP Masters 1000 in Madrid.

Federer is retiring as not only one of the greatest tennis players of the Open era with 20 Grand Slam titles, including 20 Australian Opens, but also one of the most humble and likeable champions on the circuit.

He played his last ever match with Nadal in a doubles at the Laver Cup, where they were defeated by rising stars Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock 4-6 7-6 (7-2) 11-9 in London.

Nick Kyrgios and Roger Federer speak after the Rally for Relief Bushfire Appeal event at the Rod Laver Arena on January 15, 2020 in Melbourne

Afterwards, there were emotional scenes when Federer and Nadal cried and hugged each other. Nadal is unsure of ever returning to the ATP tour, even after his US Open defeat and a history of injuries.

“It was a perfect trip,” Federer said as he wept again during a court interview.

‘I would do it again in a heartbeat. It’s been a great day. I told the boys I’m happy, not sad.

“I’m so glad I made it. The match was great and it was great.

“With Rafa here and all the legends – Rocket (Rod Laver), Stefan Edberg – thank you.”