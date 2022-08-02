Tennessee woman has abortion canceled despite being at risk of DEATH from terminally-ill fetus

A Tennessee woman who was advised by doctors to end her pregnancy for her own safety has candidly told how her abortion was canceled while she was on the ultrasound table, nearly 19 weeks pregnant.

Madison Underwood, 22, and her fiancé, Adam Queen, 24, had been told two weeks earlier that their baby had a rare abnormality and would not survive outside the womb. If Underwood tried to carry the baby to full term, she could become seriously ill or die.

“We were debating because I thought maybe I can beat the odds,” she said The New York Times. “But then I got scared.”

Underwood and Queen were excited to start a family together, and the decision to terminate her pregnancy was one they never thought they would have to make.

Queen, a manager at a Dollar General store, was the one who first suspected Underwood was pregnant. She had been vomiting almost every morning for a week and was craving foods she normally didn’t like when he took the test home in May.

It was the first pregnancy test ever taken, and they were both excited when they saw it was positive. Queen, who has a daughter with a previous girlfriend, was hoping for a boy while Underwood wanted a girl.

The couple shared the news on Mother’s Day with both sets of their parents. They faced some heat because they were pregnant before getting married, but their wedding was scheduled for June and the excitement over the new baby won out.

Underwood, who had no health insurance, had her first checkup at a free local clinic. She was 13 weeks pregnant and due on November 23.

They waited for Medicaid approval before making an appointment with a licensed obstetrician.

Queen worked full time, and she? lived with his mother, Theresa Davis, and his stepfather, Christopher Davis, in their Pikeville ranch to save money.

Underwood recalled how the nurse went “very quiet” at her next appointment and told her the nurse practitioner would come and talk to her.

The nurse practitioner thought it was a mile-long case of encephalocele, a sac-like bulge of the brain and the membranes covering it that protrudes through an opening in the skull.

Underwood and Queen were told that the congenital condition could be corrected with surgery after she gave birth. There was a chance the baby would have an intellectual disability or developmental delay, but they were ‘OK’ with that.

They also found out that the baby was a girl and named her Olivia after Underwood’s grandfather Oliver.

Underwood was referred to Regional Obstetrical Consultants, a practice specializing in high-risk pregnancies. The practice declined to comment on The Times story.

At Regional Obstetric Consultants, the couple learned that the fetus hadn’t formed a skull and surgery wouldn’t help. Without anything to protect the brain, the baby would only survive a few hours after birth.

Despite the devastating diagnosis, Underwood still wanted to carry the pregnancy to term. She wanted to meet her daughter and donate the baby’s organs if possible.

Doctors explained that the fetus’s brain matter was leaking into the umbilical cord, putting Underwood at risk for life-threatening sepsis. She was advised to terminate the pregnancy for her own safety.

“I wanted to make sure I wouldn’t regret it,” Underwood told The Times. “Because me and Adam will be dealing with it for the rest of our lives.”

It took Underwood and Queen days to make the decision to terminate the pregnancy. They postponed their wedding and scheduled the abortion on June 27.

At the time, Tennessee allowed abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy, although The Times reported that it was rarely performed in the state after 20 weeks.

Three days before Underwood’s appointment, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that made abortion legal at the federal level.

Underwood and Queen had to travel to Georgia and pay out of pocket for her potentially life-saving abortion

Queen’s mother, Theresa Davis, started a GoFundMe to help the couple cover the out-of-state procedure, travel expenses and the cremation of the fetus

Underwood dreaded the abortion and cried on the way to the clinic, but it never occurred to her that the procedure could be canceled because of Roe v. Wade.

She thought it would be allowed because she scheduled the appointment before a state ban went into effect.

Underwood was on the ultrasound table with ultrasound gel on her bare stomach when the doctor came in and told her the abortion had been canceled.

“They just let me die?” she remembered thinking.

The doctor and nurses told of a clinic in Georgia where abortion was legal for up to 22 weeks after they thought the legal risks of performing an abortion in Tennessee were too great.

In 2020, the state passed a law banning abortion after a heartbeat can be detected, which occurs around six weeks of pregnancy. It was blocked by a federal judge, but it could go into effect soon after the undo of Roe v Wade.

The day after Underwood’s abortion was canceled, the nearly two-year injunction that ended the six-week abortion ban was lifted.

A full abortion ban will go into effect in the state on August 25. The only exception is if the pregnancy puts the mother’s life at risk.

However, as Underwood had experienced, doctors in the state already fear prosecution for performing an abortion under the new law.

Underwood’s parents and grandparents are against abortion and saw the cancellation as a sign from God that despite the risks, she would have to carry the pregnancy to term.

However, she resisted their urging to reconsider and said no. Queen had to quit his job at Dollar General to take care of his fiancé while trying to figure out how they would pay out of pocket for an abortion in Georgia.

The Queen’s mother, who had supported their decision from the start, launched a GoFundMe page for the couple, raising more than $5,000 in donations to cover the out-of-state procedure, travel expenses, and the cremation of the fetus.

Last month, Underwood and Queen drove four hours to an abortion clinic in Georgia with his mother, her parents and one of her brothers.

At the clinic, they were confronted by protesters who accused them of “killing babies.” Underwood wore headphones to muffle their screams.

She had a procedure known as a dilation and evacuation, or a D&E, over the course of two days. On the first day she was given medication to induce dilation. She returned to the clinic the next day to have the fetus and placenta removed.

Underwood is one of a growing number of people who have shared their stories after struggling to have an abortion in their home state following Roe v. Wade’s turnaround.

Earlier this month, it was reported that an unidentified woman in Wisconsin was denied help by doctors while having an incomplete miscarriage.

She bled ten days after the staff refused to remove the fetal tissue for fear they would violate the state’s 1849 ban on abortion.