Tennessee Tech is slammed for putting on a campus drag show mocking Christianity with kids present

A Tennessee university has been criticized for putting on an on-campus drag show that mocked Christianity when small children gave money to performers.

The Tennessee Tech University theater team, called Backdoor Playhouse, staged a Christianity-themed drag show in which the star dressed as a Catholic monk stripped down to a corset and stockings.

Landon Starbuck posted the video on Twitter, making fun of Christians as children rushed to the stage to hand the drag queen money.

“Tennessee Tech University hosted a drag show where small children distributed money to the drag queen performing a dance intended to mock Christians,” Starbuck wrote.

“Any parent who pays to send their kids to Tennessee Tech deserves to know that’s what they allow on campus.”

The video has been viewed more than 270,000 times since it went viral on September 7 and caught the eye of Phil Oldham, the school’s principal, who was unaware the show was taking place.

“I am disturbed and stunned by the activity in a video circulating on social media of a recent event on the Tennessee Tech campus. I do not feel that the activities in the video represent Tech’s values, and I do not condone explicit activities where minors are present,” Oldham wrote in a statement Thursday.

Commentators were quick to call the school out and call the video “sick,” while others called them “groomers.”

The beginning of the video is what appears to be the opening set with the drag queen emerging from behind the stage curtains and lip-syncing Hozier’s 2013 hit Take Me to Church.

‘YES!’ an ecstatic crowd can be heard in the background.

Within seconds, you’ll see kids take to the stage to hand over money while the performer drops the money and makes the sign of the cross.

The video picks up on Elley Duhé’s upbeat hit Middle of the Night as the performer prepares to take off the religious attire due to the downbeat.

As soon as his monk seal came off, the crowd cheered and more younger children rushed to the front of the stage.

The crowd continued to cheer by dancing several of the drag queen’s songs as they took off more clothes.

Some Tennessee residents were upset that the university allowed the show to take place on campus.

‘This is not acceptable in our state, we must’ [Oldham] to put an end to this now,” one person said on Twitter.

Another added: ‘Drag shows are not allowed to have minors. It’s an adult situation and those are the only people who should be there.’

Other commentators were quick to call school officials “groomers,” while claiming the state supports “pedophilia.”

“This is disgusting, perverted and very offensive to Tennessee Tech. I hadn’t seen you groomers, but here we are, misunderstood, perverts.’

Another wrote: ‘What’s the matter with these people. Disease and demonic in nature.’

‘Just sick – and even with children. I’m gay and this really disgusts me.’

“Nobody cares about the drag show, it’s the kids who are cared for by encouraging them to give money to an adult who is giving an inherently sexual performance. That’s the problem here. Groomers who use LGBT as a Trojan horse.’

President Oldham assured his school community that the show did not represent the beliefs of Tennessee Tech University.

“I am also offended by scornful mockery of any religious group. To be clear, this was not a university sponsored event. No university resources were used. Two registered student groups facilitated the planning and promotion of the event.

Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham condemned the show and mocking Christianity

“While registered student organizations can reserve space on campus, programming must not contain obscene, lewd or explicit activities.”

Oldham said an investigation into the event is underway and all events scheduled by “these sponsoring organizations are being canceled pending review.”

Meanwhile, others didn’t know what the fuss was about.

‘I didn’t see anything outrageous, but even if that was the case, was anyone forced to be there? Were there children present against the will of their parents,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another added: ‘All this during a theatrical performance without nudity or profanity? How can a college have a president who doesn’t understand freedom of speech, diversity, justice, inclusion and performance art?’

The Backdoor Playhouse did not respond to DailyMail.com for a comment.

But shortly after Oldham’s message, the crew got their… Facebook status.

“Pride isn’t something we do one month a year. It’s part of our core principles here at Backdoor Playhouse. It is our culture and our identity. It’s us!

‘To all our LBGTQ+ friends: we love you! We’ll see you! We’re behind you!’