Tennessee mother-of-six widowed after veteran husband kills himself while suffering PTSD

The Tennessee news station WREG helped raise $1,300 for a mother of six whose veteran husband tragically committed suicide earlier this summer.

Courtney Shelton was left a widow when her husband Chris committed suicide in July after a painful ordeal while suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Chris, who according to Courtney was “always doing something for someone else,” struggled with his mental health after two missions in Iraq.

The couple had six children together, four of whom are aged 16, nine, eight and two are living in the home in Courtney’s care.

He was the sole breadwinner for the household. She has been a stay at home mom for years. She’s lost,” Courtney’s friend Rhonda Castleman told me WREG, ‘Bless her heart. She’s asked friends for help and we’ve helped here and there where we could.’

Chris and Courtney Shelton with four of their six children.

Castleman reached out to the WREG’s Pass it On program, which organizes anonymous donations from local communities to those in need who deserve a little extra help.

The WREG contributed $300 and raised another $700 from anonymous donors. An unnamed church in Hardeman County also contributed $300, bringing the total for the Sheltons to $1,300.

Courtney collapsed when Castleman gave her the donations and the two hugged.

“I know it’s not a solution, but it will help for a while,” Castleman told Courntey.

Surrounded by her children, Courtney said the hardest thing was knowing that someone as good as her husband couldn’t get the help he needed.

“It’s just discouraging to know that someone as good and so kind, caring and loving and helpful as Chris and everything he did for this country and what he did for his family and friends,” she told WREG, ” And in the end, he couldn’t get the help he needed.’

“Our veterans deserve more. My husband earned more. These kids deserve more,” she said.