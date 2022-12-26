Tennessee mother charged with multiple car thefts and using child as a shield

A Tennessee mother has been arrested after she stole three cars and used her five-year-old son as a shield while firing a gun at a carjacking victim.

Bethany Wilson, 24, was wanted by police after she stole the car of several people, starting with a 51-year-old woman, while at a convenience store in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Thursday around 4:40 p.m.

Wilson approached a woman who was pouring gas into her Nissan Juke at gunpoint before fleeing to a nearby location and robbing another victim at 5:16 p.m.

The second victim told police that Wilson had stolen his black Mercedes Benz at gunpoint and used a child as a shield while shooting him.

Police were on the hunt for Wilson until around 11 p.m. when they received a tip that he was at the local Days Inn at exit 11 after stealing a Ford F-150 that was involved in an accident.

Bethany Wilson, 24, was arrested after stealing three cars at gunpoint. Wilson had used her 5-year-old son as a shield while she shot a victim.

Wilson approached a woman who was refueling her Nissan Juke while in a convenience store (above).

Police recovered the cars Wilson stole when she abandoned them and searched for other victims.

Police later learned that Wilson last stole a Ford that later crashed on I-24 near mile marker 16.

She fled the scene and later checked into an inn. It is unclear if anyone was injured in the accident.

Police arrested Wilson at the Inn and safely recovered his son. She charged her with vehicle theft and aggravated robbery.

It’s unclear why Wilson went on the carjacking spree.

Wilson is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on $20,000 bond.

The last car Wilson stole was involved in an accident on I-24. She fled to a nearby Days Inn (above) and was later arrested.

Clarksville is a small county about 50 miles north of Nashville on the Kentucky border.

The city’s crime rate has fallen over the past four years, according to data obtained by Clarksville Now.

About 700 fewer crimes, or 12,769, were reported in 2021 compared to 13,455 in 2020.

Tennessee is overall the third largest state in the country for violent crime, according to WKRN.