Tennessee fans celebrate a huge win over No. 3 Alabama by STEALING the goalposts from the stadium

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Tennessee college football fans stole the GOALPOSTS from the stadium after Chase McGrath scored a 40-yard field goal as time went on to give their No. 6-ranked team a 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

As the kick slammed through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the volunteers (6-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) who ended a 15-game loss streak to the Crimson Tide (6 -1, 3-1).

It wasn’t long before the goalposts went down – and shortly after, social media clips showed a fan driving out of the stadium.

Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns.

There were wild scenes in Knoxville, Tennessee Saturday after the Vols’ huge win over Bama

A fan rides on the goal post while others break it down in an attempt to steal it from the stadium

Shortly after, social media clips saw fans drive the goalposts all the way out of the stadium

There was a happy atmosphere among the home fans after their big win over Alabama

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game decision due to a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.

Tennessee’s up-tempo offense jumped to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter and led 28-20 at halftime. All four touchdown drives lasted more than two minutes.

Young threw 205 yards and a touchdown in the first half, while Hooker had 166 yards and two scores. Young was not fired, but was knocked down in half five times.

Vols head coach Josh Heupel celebrates victory with a cigar as he leaves the field

There was a massive invasion of the field after the sold-out crowd watched one final field goal

Tennessee place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks a field goal in the last second to secure the win

Alabama messed up Tennessee’s lone run. The Vols recovered and scored four plays later.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban saw you on the sidelines bursting out furiously after the awkwardness.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt played an absolutely amazing game, scoring five touchdowns on six receptions and 207 yards.

He was the only member of the Volunteer receiving squad to reach 100 yards or score a touchdown.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (11) catches a pass for a touchdown during the first half