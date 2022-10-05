Teneil Lee Hassan in jail after breaching suspended sentence: ‘one woman crime wave’ Brisbane

<!–

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing.

Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in the Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a range of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply.

Judge Martin Burns described Hassan as a ‘one-woman crime wave’ and a danger to society, less than three years after he granted her freedom in the belief she would turn her life around.

In January 2020, Hassan faced the same judge on 44 charges of fraud, drugs and dangerous driving, as well as being caught with a firearm.

Justice Burns released her with a suspended sentence, noting she had already served 455 days in custody.

The court heard on Wednesday that it was Hassan’s third court appearance in the last four months.

In June, she was convicted of supplying dangerous drugs, predominantly GHB, 29 times in a six-week period in early 2021, The courier post reported.

She was sentenced to two years in prison with immediate parole.

A week later she was back before a judge to plead guilty to further driving offences, including dangerous operation of a car in addition to drug offenses and fraud, the court heard.

Justice Burns expressed his disappointment at seeing Hassan before the court again, noting that the charges were those the same kind of wrongdoing he had treated her with almost three years earlier.

A letter written by Hassan had convinced him at the time that she was serious about making a fresh start and turning her life around.

“It revealed someone who was truly remorseful and who had dedicated himself for more than 12 months to rehabilitation,” Justice Burns said at his sentencing in 2021.

The court heard on Wednesday that after being given a second chance, Hassan moved to Bribie Island to live with her grandparents before returning to Brisbane eight months later, where she soon reconnected with old friends from the drug scene.

‘She relapsed into drug use and has committed a number of offenses and also her driving record is very worrying,’ Justice Burns said.

‘I thought she had shown a commitment to change…so it’s very disappointing to see.

‘The courts have done enough to try to help her, she has to help herself.’

Justice Burns activated the remaining time of Hassan’s suspended sentence from 2020.

Hassan is eligible to apply for parole, but could spend another two and a half years behind bars.

Her lawyer Penny White told the court that Hassan is currently in the Numinbah Women’s Correctional Facility where she is striving to get her life back on track.

Hassan has spent his time in prison completing courses on staying drug free, renting a house, retail and avoiding drug relapse.

The court also heard Hassan had plans to move to the Sunshine Coast to live with his mother when she is released from prison.