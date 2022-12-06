Tenderloin Center shuts down $22 million open-air drug market

San Francisco’s open-air drug market in the Tenderloin district closed less than a year after opening to the public.

The site, launched by San Francisco Mayor London Breed earlier this year as a way to address the city’s ongoing drug crisis, cost around $22 million to operate.

The Tenderloin Center, an addiction services site, was often called a “safe place” for addicts to “get high without getting robbed.” according to one person who used the center.

In the first four months of the center’s opening, the open-air drug market also referred only 18 people out of the more than 23,000 it hosted.

Generally less than one percent of visits ended up in a ‘full link’ to behavioral health programs.

City leaders, including Breed, now say the site was a “temporary solution” offered as a way to prevent the more than 640 overdose deaths that occurred in San Francisco in 2021.

The Tenderloin Center appeared deserted Monday when local media reviewed the site.

A woman is shown injecting drugs near the Tenderloin Linkage Center in San Francisco in January.

This graph shows the number of accidental overdoses in San Francisco throughout the year.

Despite their efforts, 2022 has been almost as deadly, as more than 500 people have died of drug overdoses across the Northern California city. In 2021, the city recorded 641 total deaths.

Officials also hoped the site would offer a place to deal with the homelessness crisis the city has faced in recent months and years.

Some estimates indicate that hundreds of people visited the Tenderloin Center while it was open and more than 350 overdoses were reversed at the location.

Workers were seen handing out leaflets to those outside the open-air drug market, referring them to other places where they can obtain vital resources.

Breed and others have not announced plans for a similar site at this time.

The shutdown, which debuted to mixed reactions, now has some thanking the mayor while others criticize her for taking away what they say is a critical resource.

Others, however, described it as a massive waste of taxpayer dollars.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has come under fire for her open-air drug markets, which some describe as a place for the homeless to get high without getting robbed.

These charts for the city of San Francisco show preliminary overdose data through November.

“This has been something that we’ve been demanding of the mayor for months,” said San Francisco City Supervisor Dean Preston in an interview with ABC7, who also said they have “hundreds of people” who trust him.

Dr. Hillary Kunins, an official with the San Francisco Department of Public Health, said the center closed for multiple reasons, including a $75,000-a-month lease that was coming to an end.

“The tenderloin center was also scheduled to be a temporary program, unfortunately the lease expired at the end of the year,” he told the local outlet.

“We are aggressively looking at ways that we can continue this service while rolling out service navigation during this immediate post-closure period,” Dr. Kunins continued.

Homeless drug addicts (pictured from September) take control of a city bus stop in front of the Asian Art Museum as people waiting for the bus wait in the background in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco.

A homeless drug addict shows bruises and scars on his legs swollen from drug use in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco (pictured from September)

Many enthusiastically applaud the site’s closure after months of pleading with the city to close the market over safety concerns for area residents.

Mayor Breed had originally allocated just $10 million for the project, but it quickly increased to more than double that estimate.

In total, about 400 people received assistance each day, according to the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

However, a large portion of those who took advantage of the site used it specifically for shelter or food.

A homeless drug addict holds pieces of fentanyl near City Hall in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco in September

Homeless drug addicts smoke fentanyl on the street near San Francisco City Hall in September

Earlier this year, Gina McDonald of Mothers Against Drug Deaths (MADD) wrote an opinion piece for DailyMail.com describing the site as ‘dystopian’.

“The bonding center was never intended to be a place where people could come to do drugs, but that’s exactly what happened,” said the mother whose own daughter had become addicted to heroin at one point.

In October, Breed marked a U-turn in his approach to rampant drug use in the city by backtracking on some of its ‘soft touch’ forms.

The open-air drug markets introduced by the mayor and city officials were pitched as a way to give those struggling with addiction a place to safely engage in drug-related activities without fear of death.

However, some have said that it quickly became places where people can take drugs. ‘without anyone going to jail’.

A sign for the center in the Tenderloin district of San Francisco before it closed on December 4

Part of the bonding center is shown behind the screens in January. It was never intended as an area for drug users to get high, authorities said.

A man is seen lighting what appears to be a glass pipe near the bonding center, and locals say people are free to use illegal drugs as they please within the facility.

In June, when city officials announced the center would be closing, Gary McCoy, vice president of public affairs and policy for the nonprofit HealthRIGHT 360, insisted that the mayor’s decision would increase overdose deaths.

“Despite the success in connecting with the hardest to reach people that we have failed for decades, this will certainly send people back to the streets, parks and isolation with a higher risk of overdose,” McCoy said in a tweet.

HealthRight 360 ran the Tenderloin Center.

“If we don’t continue to fund this model, I hope we’ve increased $ for the medical examiner,” the vice president continued.