Tencent’s Anime AI Picture Generator Hits Global Social Platforms

Different Dimension Me, an anime photo generator developed by Chinese internet giant Tencent, has recently become popular on global social platforms. However, this AI-generated content (AIGC) tool has also received allegations of racial discrimination due to limitations of its algorithms and image recognition functions.

The app uses several pictures taken by users to generate anime-themed images, allowing more people to experience the fun of AI imaging. The Tencent team restricted traffic for this product after it unexpectedly became popular. Since last week, an error message pops up when overseas users open the app.

From November 27, Different Dimension Me began to penetrate global social platforms, with South American users coming first. For example, Twitter user @Jeff_Ace4Ace sent a tweet saying that he discovered this AI could turn any photo into an anime image.





Other users from South America then began to use Different Dimension Me and share interesting results. For example, some people shared the image of a famous historical figure in South America with vivid clothing style and decoration.

More and more web users around the world have noticed this product. But many of them still don’t know how to use it, as it was designed for Chinese users in the very beginning. There is no English instruction in the interface except for the app’s name. After that, many influencers and websites began to write tutorials for passionate users.

However, the final image may not always be satisfactory. When the picture is a little more complicated, especially when there are some people and objects that AI is unfamiliar with or uncertain about, the result may be outrageous.

Moreover, Different Dimension Me has been criticized due to its processing method for pictures of black people, such as changing skin color, turning afros into hats, and turning black people into animals.

On December 6, a patent for virtual social graphical user interface was granted to Tencent. The man-machine interaction mode of the interface is as follows: the user can input words and expressions for chatting and the virtual avatar can make corresponding expressions, and slide the chat window to quickly switch to another avatar. It can be seen that Tencent attaches great importance to ACG social interaction.

AI painting, as the first application of AIGC, is expected to reach a scale of 50-60 billion yuan. Guotai Junan Securities’ analysts predicted that in the next five years, 10-30% of all pictures will be generated by AI, leading to a market scale of over 60 billion yuan.

In September, an AI painting named “Théâtre D’opéra Spatial” won the gold medal in an art competition. The popularity of AI painting digital programs in China proves the technology’s potential. Users only need to enter keywords or upload a picture into a mini program, and a painting can be generated in less than one minute.

Chinese short video platform Douyin previously launched an AI painting mini program, and as of December 6, it has been used by over 24.284 million people, rapidly soaring to the top of the special effects trend list.