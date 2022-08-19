Ten years of Tinder: The most shocking swiping outcomes

Tinder celebrates its tenth year next month – with the dating app having been available on app stores for the last decade.

But while the dating service has led to some successful long-term relationships and even marriages, there’s also been numerous scandals surrounding it across the world.

For instance, Shimon Heyada Hayut, 31, from Israel, found notoriety after allegedly conning women he had met on Tinder out of an estimated £7.4million by posing as the son of a billionaire diamond mogul.

Meanwhile, Australian Thomas McGuirk, 29, is known as the handsome IT worker with a Hollywood smile who was outed for intimidating at least nine women from Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne.

The dating app also hit headlines after the murder of British backpacker Grace Millane by Jesse Kempson. The pair met on Tinder in 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Here, FEMAIL reveals the most shocking, sad and horrifying swiping outcomes…

THE TINDER SWINDLER

Tinder Swindler Hayut operated under several aliases, including Simon Leviev, chief executive of LLD Diamonds and the son of Israeli-Russian billionaire Lev Leviev, a man Forbes once called the ‘King of Diamonds’.

The international conman would dazzle his victims with his apparently luxurious lifestyle of private jets, designer clothes and five-star hotels — before tricking them into giving him eye-watering sums.

In a twisted Ponzi scheme, he would use the cash he stole from them to lure in his next target, lavishing them too with trips abroad, and with hundreds of red roses and tables in VIP clubs.

In 2018, one of his targets, London-based Norwegian web designer Cecilie Fjellhoy (pictured), travelled to Amsterdam with more than £20,000 in cash to give Hayut, thinking she was saving her boyfriend’s life

He convinced her to pretend she worked for his fake firm on a vast salary, so she could increase her American Express allowance. She was left with debts of more than £200,000

He left his victims with suicidal feelings, crippling bank debts and the agony and humiliation of discovering their relationship with him was a sham.

Hayut has denied all their allegations against him, claiming he is ‘not a fraud and not a fake’ but instead a ‘legitimate businessman’ who made his fortune by investing in Bitcoin.

In an interview on the U.S. TV programme Inside Edition, he insisted: ‘I’m not this monster. I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder.’

In the interview, he kissed his model girlfriend Kate Konlin, for the cameras as she accused his victims of creating a ‘fake story’.

After the Netflix documentary’s release, he signed with Los Angeles agent Gina Rodriguez, who represents a raft of fame-hungry clients through her agency Gitoni.

It has been claimed that Hayut wants to ‘break into Hollywood’, start his own dating show and host a podcast.

Hayut’s criminal career began when as a teenager he used stolen cheques to buy a Porsche and pay for a pilot training course.

Although he was charged in 2012, he fled Israel on a stolen passport before his sentencing. Three years later, he was jailed for two years after defrauding three women in Finland.

In 2017, upon release from the prison, he legally changed his name to Simon Leviev. He was returned to Israel, to be re-charged and sentenced, but slipped out of the country for a second time.

This is when his elaborate con to trick the victims featured in the Netflix documentary began.

After impressing his targets with his supposed riches, gaining their trust and winning their hearts, he would claim that he was in danger owing to the violent nature of the diamond business.

He would send them pictures of his bodyguard ‘Peter’ supposedly bleeding from the head following what he said was a criminal attack.

Claiming he had to go underground to hide from his ‘enemies’, Hayut told his targets he was unable to use his credit cards because he could be traced.

In this way, he persuaded his victims to give him the cash he said he needed. They used high-interest loans and platinum credit cards to raise the money before handing it over to him in the belief it was the only way to ensure his enemies would not find him.

Convinced by the outrageous ploy — and certain his previous displays of wealth proved he was not short of cash — the victims always complied.

In 2018, one of his targets, London-based Norwegian web designer Cecilie Fjellhoy, travelled to Amsterdam with more than £20,000 in cash to give Hayut, thinking she was saving her boyfriend’s life.

He convinced her to pretend she worked for his fake firm on a vast salary, so she could increase her American Express allowance. She was left with debts of more than £200,000.

The other victims featured in the documentary, Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte, also faced mounting debts from a carbon copy of the same scam.

Hayut was arrested for his original charges of fraud in 2019 after Miss Charlotte, who had become wise to his tricks, reported him to Interpol for using a fake passport in Greece.

He was extradited to Israel and, in December 2019, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, of which he served five.

He has since been living as a free man in Tel Aviv. Hayut has never been charged for the crimes outlined in the Netflix documentary.

WOMAN LURED ON TINDER DATE CHOPPED INTO 14 PIECES BY TWISTED SEX CULT KILLERS

The last time anyone heard from Sydney Loofe was when she posted a picture of herself to Snapchat, captioning the image: ‘Ready for my date’

Aubrey Trail, 54, was sentenced to death for the 2017 murder of Sydney Loofe, a young woman he lured on Tinder

Aubrey Trail, 54, and his girlfriend Bailey Boswell, 25, were both convicted in 2021 of first-degree murder in the brutal killing and dismemberment of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe.

The pair lured her using the dating app Tinder then wanted her to participate in their lifestyle of defrauding antiques dealers and having group sex.

But Trail said Loofe ‘freaked out’ and he worried she would go to the authorities so he killed her with an electrical cord in 2017, before cutting her into 14 pieces.

‘I had no doubt she would tell people if I let her go,’ said Trail, who was handcuffed, clad in orange jail garb and in a wheelchair throughout the sentencing.

Before going on the date, Loofe, Nebraska, posted an excited selfie on Snapchat. Trail tried to kill himself in custody by slitting his own throat but was unsuccessful.

Loofe was found dead in December 2017 near Edgar, south-west of Omaha, about a month after she disappeared when she failed to return from a Tinder date with Trail’s girlfriend

He was sentenced to death after telling a court in Wilber, Nebraska, that he ‘couldn’t care less’ what kind of punishment he received. Boswell was handed a life sentence – avoiding the prospect of becoming the first Nebraska woman to get the death penalty.

He did not apologise to the victim’s family, saying it would be an ‘insult’ to do so. He also repeated earlier claims that Boswell is innocent and didn’t take part in the killing.

During his 2019 trial, three women testified about how Trail would lure women into his sex cult via the dating app, then convince them he was a vampire who could fly and read minds.

The women said they were all recruited via Boswell’s Tinder account between July and November 2017. They described how Trail made them call him ‘daddy’ and how they engaged in group sex with him, Boswell and other women.

The last time anyone heard from Loofe was November 15 when she posted a picture of herself to Snapchat, captioning the image: ‘Ready for my date’.

She was reported missing by her mother the following day when she failed to show up for her cashier job at home improvement store Menards in Lincoln.

Her dismembered body was found a month later stuffed into garbage bags dumped in a field.

MAN JAILED AFTER HOLDING A SOLDIER HOSTAGE IN A FLAT AND ATTEMPTING TO MURDER HIM DURING TINDER DATE

Dylan Rigby pleaded guilty to attacking 18-year-old Cobhan McLelland (pictured) in a two-hour ordeal with scissors, knives and boiling water at a flat in Kidlaw Close in the Gracemount area of Edinburgh

In October 2021, a man was jailed after holding a soldier hostage in a flat and attempting to murder him.

Dylan Rigby pleaded guilty to attacking 18-year-old Cobhan McLelland in a two-hour ordeal with scissors, knives and boiling water at a flat in Kidlaw Close in the Gracemount area of Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old flew into a rage and assaulted McLelland after finding the squaddie in bed with his sister following a Tinder date on March 22, a court previously heard.

Sentencing Rigby to seven years’ detention plus three years on extended licence at the High Court in Edinburgh, Judge Lady Carmichael described the offence as a ‘prolonged and exceptionally violent attack on another young man’.

Addressing the offender, Lady Carmichael said: ‘You continue to pose a risk of serious harm to the public because you don’t seem to understand how serious the offence was,’ adding ‘a substantial sentence is necessary’.

In mitigation, lawyer Richard Souter said Rigby’s psychologist report showed signs of previous trauma which could have contributed towards his aggressive outburst.

Referencing the report, Mr Souter said: ;He has faced two bereavements of people close to him when Mr Rigby was a young man which led to a change in his presentation and his behaviour.’

He said Rigby’s early guilty plea and age should also be taken into account, adding: ‘He’s a young man and wants to turn things around.’

The court heard police officers had to hold Rigby at gun point in order to put an end to the lengthy brutal attack.

Mr McLelland was rushed to hospital with a fractured nose and wrist, a deep cut to his forehead, as well as cuts and burns to his shoulder, arm and back, before being discharged around a week later.

Lady Carmichael told the court some of Mr Souter’s mitigating factors were ‘irrelevant’ given Rigby’s ‘extremely violent conduct’, and pointed to his previous record of violent offending.

She said the offences committed would normally lead to 10 years behind bars but taking his guilty plea and age into account, she discounted it to a seven-year determinate prison sentence backdated to March 22 2021.

TINDER DATE WHO MURDERED BRITISH BACKPACKER GRACE MILLANE

Jesse Kempson, 28, strangled Grace Millane (pictured), 21, in his studio apartment in Auckland, New Zealand , after the pair met on dating app Tinder in December 2018

Kempson (pictured) was a warped serial sex attacker who used dating apps to seek out fresh victims, pretending to be a highly successful businessman when he was, in fact, a serial dropout with few assets who had been fired from a string of minimum-wage jobs

Jesse Kempson, 28, strangled Grace Millane, 21, in his studio apartment in Auckland, New Zealand, after the pair met on dating app Tinder in December 2018, eight months after raping another Briton, and a year after subjecting his girlfriend to sexual assault and abuse.

He was a warped serial sex attacker who used dating apps to seek out fresh victims, pretending to be a highly successful businessman when he was, in fact, a serial dropout with few assets who had been fired from a string of minimum-wage jobs.

Kempson murdered Miss Millane on the night of December 2, 2018 – the day before her 22nd birthday. They had met in Auckland and gone for drinks before Kempson took her back to a hotel where he was living and strangled her to death during sex.

He then took photos of her dead body, before watching hardcore pornography for several hours.

The killer went on another date before bundling Miss Millane’s body into a suitcase which he buried in a shallow grave in woodlands.

In 2019, Kempson was described by his step-brother as a ‘pathological liar’ who would have ‘enjoyed the power’ during Miss Millane’s murder.

The serial fantasist made up a series of lies to feed his obsession of having violent sex with young women, it also emerged.

Kempson’s guilty verdict brought to an end an 11-month saga of pain for the Millane family, who waved goodbye to their daughter in October 2018 as she set out on a world tour after graduating from Lincoln University.

After spending time in Peru, she arrived in New Zealand in mid-November and arranged her fateful Tinder for the night of December 1, planning to celebrate her 22nd birthday the next day.

Grace’s final hours on the Tinder date that led to her death: December 1, 2018 5.45pm: Grace Millane was shown arriving in front of the casino’s 20 foot tall Christmas tree, where she stood waiting for her date. She sends a picture of the tree to her parents in Essex. He arrives and they hug. 6pm: The two of them walk into the casino and find Andy’s Burger Bar. He and Grace were seen ordering drinks and finding a table. 7.12pm: The couple left the burger bar and cross the road into the Mexican cafe where they spend the next hour until the defendant came to pay the bill with her standing beside him. 8.27pm: The pair were filmed in the distance crossing Albert Street and moving ever closer to the killer’s home. They headed into the Bluestone Room where the accused had earlier been drinking beer alone. They kiss. 9.41pm: CCTV shows the couple entering the hotel where the killer was living. They enter the lift and head to the killer’s apartment. In the hours that followed she was brutally murdered, possibly in the early hours of December 2, her birthday.

She greeted her killer with a hug, standing beside a Christmas tree in the courtyard of the SkyCity casino. They toured several bars, drinking cocktails and, as she told one of her best friends in a text message, she was clearly impressed.

‘I click with him so well,’ she wrote to her friend Ameena Ashcroft. ‘I will let you know what happens tomorrow.’

By the morning, however, Miss Millane was lying dead in the £190-a-week third-floor apartment at a hotel in central where the killer lived.

She had been strangled during sex and the 27-year-old had taken a series of intimate photographs of her naked body before watching hardcore pornography through the early hours.

Kempson began December 2, Miss Millane’s 22nd birthday, by buying a suitcase to transport her body to a shallow grave in remote bushland.

But even before he did so, he was arranging another Tinder date for that afternoon, in which he told a woman a bogus story about a supposed friend who had killed a woman during sex.

He was first snared by a message he left on Miss Millane’s Facebook profile page the night before, as he waited to leave the Bluestone Room bar around the corner.

Contacted by police, he wove an elaborate web of lies, at first claiming he and Miss Millane had parted as friends, planning to meet the next day.

Trapped by CCTV showing him buying the suitcase, however, he changed his story, claiming Miss Millane had told him she had learned BDSM sex games with a former boyfriend and had asked him to choke her during intercourse.

He said they had each taken photographs of each other’s private parts on their cellphones and that after sex he had fallen asleep, drunk, under the shower without suspecting Miss Millane was in danger.

His lies were exposed by data recovered from his mobile phone which showed he had searched for ‘Waitakere Ranges’, the hills where he later buried Miss Millane, and ‘hottest fire’, minutes before taking the photos of her.

In November 2019, Kempson was tried and convicted for the murder of Miss Millane and sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum of 17 years.

‘SEXUAL PREDATOR’ WHO RAPED TWO TINDER DATES – AFTER TELLING ONE VICTIM HE ‘SIMPLY DID NOT CARE’ IF HE GOT CAUGHT BY POLICE

Prince Darkwa (above), 26, of Yeomans Lane, Blackwater, Camberley, was convicted of two counts of rape after an eight-day trial in May 2022

In July 2022, a ‘sexual predator’ who raped two women he met on Tinder has been jailed for 12 years.

Prince Darkwa, 26, used the popular app to date his victims in October and November last year.

One victim expressed concerns about Darkwa’s behaviour in a number of text messages to one of her friends within minutes of meeting up with him.

Another victim reported being raped after he insisted on accompanying her back to her home address where they both began drinking, Guilford Crown Court heard.

She said the next thing she remembered was waking up with Darkwa smiling at her and stroking her face. She was bleeding and was in a lot of pain.

Darkwa, of Blackwater, Camberley, was convicted of two counts of rape after an eight-day trial in May. He was cleared by the jury of raping a third woman.

A spokesman for Surrey Police said: ‘He was initially arrested on October 6, 2021, when one of the victims came forward to report that Darkwa had raped her at her home address after they had met on Tinder. Darkwa was interviewed and released from custody the following day.

‘On November 5, 2021, police received a further report of rape in which the second victim alleged that she had been out for dinner with Darkwa on October 18, 2021, after which he insisted on accompanying her back to her home address where they both began drinking.

‘The victim said that the next thing she remembered was waking up with Darkwa smiling at her and stroking her face. She was bleeding and was in a lot of pain.

‘The victim said she had initially been reluctant to come forward because she had been unconscious when Darkwa forced himself on her and so had doubted her own belief of what had happened.’

Sally Lakin from the Crown Prosecution Service said: ‘This is a truly appalling case where the defendant demonstrated a horrifying pattern of entitlement.

‘Darkwa is a sexual predator, who manipulated the situation to intimidate and control his victims in order to rape them.

‘It wasn’t that Darkwa didn’t know his victims weren’t consenting, to the contrary, he was left in no doubt that the sex was not consensual, even asking one of his victims if he would get a visit from the police. He simply did not care.’

Detective Constable Alastair Bagshaw from the Sexual Offences Investigation Team (SOIT), who investigated the offences, said: ‘Darkwa is a sexual predator who deliberately targeted women on dating sites with the sole purpose of meeting up with them for sex.

‘Whether or not they consented to this was irrelevant to him.

‘The prison sentence he has received today will ensure that he will be behind bars and will not be able to do this to anyone else.

‘I hope that this will also give him time to reflect on his attitude towards women and his perceived entitlement when it comes to sexual activity.

‘Both women expressed reservations about coming forward and reporting this to police, but they must be commended for having the courage and strength to speak out and ensure that Darkwa was brought to justice for his vile and predatory behaviour.’

Darkwa was jailed for 12 years and will be a registered sex offender for the rest of his life. A restraining order was also issued preventing him from approaching his victims for an indefinite period.

‘TINDER CREEP’ OUTED FOR ABUSING WOMEN ONLINE

Australian Thomas McGuirk, 29, is known as the handsome IT worker with a Hollywood smile who was outed for intimidating at least nine women from Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne

Women as far away as London reported having run ins with McGuirk, who used his looks to lure his victims before belittling them if they offended or rejected him

Tom McGuirk, pictured left in 2016. Between September and December 2020, 10 women in total came forward to report negative experiences with McGuirk

Australian Thomas McGuirk, 29, is known as the handsome IT worker with a Hollywood smile who was banned from Tinder intimidating at least nine women from Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane and Melbourne.

Women as far away as London reported having run ins with McGuirk, who used his looks to lure his victims before belittling them if they offended or rejected him.

McGuirk had a long list of fetishes and labelled women ‘boring’ if they weren’t keen to try something that he suggested in the bedroom.

In Snapchat messages he called one woman a ‘disgusting fat pig’ and ‘f**king ugly’, along with abusive phone calls, after she wouldn’t come to his Bondi home.

Mr McGuirk sent abusive messages on Snapchat after a woman declined an offer to go round to his house

Mr McGuirk then called Ms Sanderson and continued his vile tirade before she hung up and blocked him

Between September and December 2020, 10 women in total came forward to report negative experiences with McGuirk.

One victim who spent two nights with him at a Bondi Junction services apartment (that he claimed to live in) explained that he considered himself ‘Godlike’ and was overtly sexual from the outset.

Several other women reported him claiming that they were ‘beneath him’ because he was ‘so much better looking’ than them.

In December 2021, Daily Mail Australia revealed McGuirk was back on both Tinder and Hinge, this time going by James, or ‘J’ for short.

Sydney brewery supervisor Erin Hinds (pictured), 26, was also harassed by Mr McGuirk after she broke off their brief fling

A series of messages Tom sent to Ms Hinds where he insulted her friend

A woman who had a bad experience with McGuirk in August 2020 matched with him under his new identity and raised the alarm to both Tinder and Hinge.

She said she was worried he would begin targeting women again, and that everyone should have considered that he would just create new accounts.

For those who weren’t aware of his history on the apps, the woman wanted to expose his ‘nasty streak’.