Ten-week-old tot is born with hair that sticks up in every direction

A mother has taken to TikTok to document her newborn daughter – after her hair started sticking up in all directions.

Aliyah Lewis, from Barry Island, Wales, gave birth to baby Arla 10 weeks ago.

But she was amazed when her hair – after Arla’s first bath – continued to grow outwards and has not stopped.

She now has 22,000 fans online and says many followers have questioned whether she has uncontrollable hair syndrome or a cow protein allergy.

Aliyah pictured with her baby girl Arla – who has a notable feature that is regularly commented on

The baby has red mouse colored hair that sticks up in all directions and refuses to lie flat – even when her mother puts a hat on her

The fluffy hair, which has become a hit on TikTok, looks like a baby chicken – rather than a baby human

Speaking of her daughter’s hair, the new mum said: ‘It just won’t stay down at all.

‘I’ve tried brushing it and nothing happens.

‘When it’s wet it goes down and two minutes after the bath it goes straight back up.

“She could wear a hat for 30 minutes, you take it off and within a few minutes it’s back on.”

While Arla’s ‘soft and fluffy’ hair is the talk of her parents, friends and family as well as strangers are also fans.

Aliyah added: ‘Random people have been stopping me when I’m out and commenting on her hair.

‘Everyone in the family thinks it’s crazy.’

Whatever the day, whatever the weather, whatever she’s wearing, baby Arla’s hair will always stay straight up

Baby Arla is regularly accosted by people on the street who want to know why she has such big hair

Arla in her car seat: Sometimes the tot even looks surprised at her amazing performance

Both mum and dad (pictured here taking Arla swimming) from Barry in South Wales say they love their daughter’s hair and don’t want to change it

Dad Adam, 22, pictured, says his daughter’s hair is fun and pretty crazy and he doesn’t want it to change

TikTok fans went wild over the baby’s hair – some said she looked like she’d been drinking helium

She and her partner Adam, 22, secretly hope that Arla’s hair stays the way it is for years to come.

She said: ‘To be honest, I like it’, while Adam thinks it’s ‘funny’ and ‘pretty crazy’.

And TikTok users have gone crazy over the locks – some say she looks like a lion and others say it looks like she’s inhaled helium.

But while some people have questioned whether the hair condition is due to an underlying problem, Aliyah doesn’t think this is the case.

She said: ‘I don’t think it’s uncontrollable hair syndrome as it usually tends to be white, almost silver hair and Arla’s is not like that.

‘And some people on TikTok have said it could be a cow’s milk allergy, but she doesn’t have any other symptoms of that allergy.

‘It’s almost like her own little personality, so I hope it stays that way’