TEN things we learned from LaLiga as Real Madrid edged out Atletico in the derby

This week’s ’10 things we learned in La Liga’ is dominated by the derby, with Madrid giving Atletico a lesson in how to defend and take your chances, which was so good it even impressed Diego Simeone.

Racism reared its ugly head before the match but Vinicius and Rodrgyo had the last laugh as Madrid made it nine wins from nine in all competitions this season.

Elsewhere, Barcelona beat 10-man Elche with a victory built around a red card for the opposition and another Pedri masterclass.

Betis’ Spanish centre-forward Borja Iglesias grabbed his own headlines as his side finished third. And the Williams brothers, Isco and Balde all had a weekend to remember.

Real Madrid took their chances and defended admirably to beat Atletico Madrid 2-1 on Sunday

TEN THINGS WE LEARNED…

Racism is just one nasty comment away from rearing its ugly head

It all started with a debate about dancing – was it disrespectful for a player to jig, bop or samba after scoring a goal, as Vinicius had done the week before?

Then a Spanish football agent appearing on a late night football show suggested that Vinicius should go back to Brazil if he wanted to dance and that he should not ‘act like a monkey’.

This brought all the die-hards out of their caves and ‘Vinicius is a monkey’ was chanted by a group of Atletico supporters before the Madrid derby kicked off.

Time will tell what will be done. As for how the night went – ​​the dancing continues! Vinicius didn’t score but he was allowed to celebrate with Rodrygo and with Valverde as both scored as they went top.

Vinicius Jr still danced with Rodrygo despite a group of Atletico fans shouting racist remarks

It is remarkable that Madrid do not miss out on Benzema

King Karim has missed the last four games and the aggregate score since is 11-2 in Madrid’s favour.

With the Vinicius-Rodrygo tandem and the ‘Fede Express’ arriving from deep, Carlo Ancelotti’s side remain an unstoppable attacking force even without their top-scoring Frenchman.

Joao we have a problem

At first it looked as if he had disappeared down the tunnel in disgust at being taken off. Then he reappeared with ice on his back thigh.

Atletico Madrid’s record signing still hasn’t become the leader of his side’s attack – the role his talent and price tag both demand he fill.

Joao Felix failed to open his account for the season again as Atletico lost the Madrid derby

Courtois is only human

It didn’t look that way last season, but twice in the Madrid derby he came to bat and made little or no contact.

In the first half he got away, but in the 83rd minute Mario Hermoso scored from the mistake.

Simeone misses Diego Costa

“Seeing Real Madrid defend deep and attack like that reminded me of our Atletico with Costa,” Simeone said after the match.

This is the way the manager still wants to play, but he can’t because he no longer has the right players.

Former Atletico Madrid and Spain star Diego Costa completed his free transfer to Wolves last week

Nou Camp is not room for 10 men

‘What was missing from your performance?’ Gerard Gumbau was asked after his team lost 3-0 to Barcelona.

‘Another man’ came back the reply. Elche had Gonzalo Verdu sent off after 18 minutes for hauling down Robert Lewandowski and from then on they were picked apart by a Barcelona side playing to the tune of the brilliant Pedri.

The fighters would have lost anyway, but chasing an extra man made that impossible.

Baldes Barca’s best left back

He only turns 19 next month and has two Spain caps to compete with, but Alejandro Balde currently looks better than both Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso.

He managed two more assists at the weekend as Barcelona brushed aside Elche.

Barcelona teenager Alejandro Balde outshines Jordi Alba and Marcos Alonso at left back

Spain has found a centre-forward

He was only called up to the squad last week, so the jury will be out for a while yet on how he fits into Luis Enrique’s side, but his club form is off the charts.

Borja Iglesias got two more for Betis as they beat Girona. He has now scored six goals in six La Liga games.

The Williams brothers enjoy being on the same page

Inaki Williams could face brother Nico at the World Cup now that the former has agreed to play for Ghana and the latter has been called up to Spain’s squad.

At the moment they are in harness and both scored on Saturday as Athletic Bilbao finished fourth.

Brothers Inaki and Nico Williams inspired Athletic Bilbao to a 3-2 win against Rayo Vallecano

Isco can still disco

We started dancing, so let’s end it that way.

Sevilla scrapped for a hard-earned draw with Villarreal and again it was a lean Isco throwing shapes in midfield.

He huffed and puffed like a veteran in his first few games as a substitute, but he is now 100 per cent and getting a tune out of him looks like Julen Lopetegui’s best plan as the Sevilla coach continues to fight to turn around his side’s lackluster start to the season around.