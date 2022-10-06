Ten pedestrians are seriously injured after NYPD patrol car crashes through intersection in NYC 

<!–

At least 10 people have been injured, three of them seriously, after an NYPD cruiser rammed into a group of pedestrians at an intersection in the Bronx.

The victims were struck on Hoe Avenue and Westchester Avenue in the Bronx around 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Three were said to have been seriously injured.

All 10 injured – including two officers – were taken to Lincoln Hospital and Jacobi Memorial Center for treatment.

A child is said to be among the injured, and it is unclear whether the two officers who rushed for treatment were in the car that crashed.

Their injuries are minor, the New York Daily News reported.

The officers in the car were driving at high speed to a call for a theft incident when it was cut off in traffic, and the driver swerved and hit pedestrians on Hoe Ave and Westchester Ave. NBC New York reported.

A poignant image of the scene showed a shopping cart crumpled to the ground after being mangled by the cruiser.

This is a story in development.

