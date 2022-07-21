Ten minutes of self-reflection a day can cut your risk of developing Alzheimer’s, study suggests 

Older people who regularly evaluate their thoughts, feelings and behavior are less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study.

Just ten minutes of self-reflection a day could lead to significantly better cognition and brain health, researchers found.

While there is currently no cure for dementia, experts say the findings could pave the way for one day reducing the risk of developing the condition through psychological treatment.

A team led by University College London researchers analyzed data from two clinical trials involving 259 people around the age of 70.

Participants answered questions about reflection, measuring how often they think, and trying to understand their thoughts and feelings.

The results, published in the journal Neurology, revealed that people who engaged in more self-reflection had better memory, concentration and problem-solving abilities, as well as better brain health. Lead author Harriet Demnitz-King said: ‘There is a growing body of evidence that positive psychological factors, such as purpose in life and conscientiousness, can reduce the risk of dementia.

‘Everyone can do self-reflection and possibly do more self-reflection, because it doesn’t depend on physical health or socio-economic factors.’

Researchers said it’s not clear why self-reflection may have protective effects. However, it may be related to feeling calmer and reducing stress in the body, or it may improve mental health.

They suggest setting aside some time each day to reflect on work, relationships, and social encounters — friendly and non-judgmental — could reduce the risk of dementia.

dr. Richard Oakley, associate director of research at Alzheimer’s Society, said: ‘If self-reflection appears to have a positive effect on brain function, there’s a chance we may one day reduce the risk of dementia with psychological treatments that help people maintain healthy thoughts. patterns.’

The number of people with dementia in the UK is set to rise to 1.6 million by 2040.