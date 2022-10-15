Ten Hag believes Man United have players in their squad capable of scoring ’20 goals a season’

Manchester United receive Newcastle on Sunday, which has scored four more times

Erik ten Hag has told Marcus Rashford to be more ruthless if he is looking for Manchester United to score more.

None of the Premier League’s top seven teams have scored less than United’s 13 goals this season, with Saturday’s opponent Newcastle up one more game on 17.

Rashford scored five goals in ten games, but failed to hit the net against Omonia Nicosia, despite ten shots in Thursday’s 1-0 Europa League win.

Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford should bring ruthlessness to goal in his already great all-round game

“He did a lot of things right, but he knows he needs to be more clinical and score a goal,” the United boss said. “If you have such good moves and such good combinations, good actions, then you have to finish.”

The Dutchman also wants the rest of the team to score goals. When asked if United have a 20-goal striker in their ranks, he replied: “I think we have players in our squad who can score that number.

“But I think we also need something from the midfield and the defensive department.”