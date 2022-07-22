Ten British paedophiles were deported from Poland under pretence of helping refugees

British sex offenders were followed as they went to refugee-laden Poland in the early weeks of the war, ostensibly to take advantage of the chaos unfolding on the border with Ukraine.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed yesterday that ten convicted pedophiles have traveled east under the guise of helping refugees in the first six weeks after Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

All ten were interviewed by Polish authorities and removed from the country, an NCA spokesperson said, adding: “We have an international network identifying these threats… we are contacting our partners and saying you have a convicted sex offender on your property.”

As many as 5,000 unaccompanied minors were displaced in the first weeks of the conflict.

Now, according to UNICEF, two-thirds of Ukrainian children have been displaced from their homes, forcing 200,000 to Russia, where some are given up for adoption.

The NCA spokesperson continued: “It is no coincidence, I think, that somewhere in the region of ten known British child sex offenders traveled to Poland in the first six weeks after the invasion of Ukraine, allegedly to provide humanitarian aid.

‘Normally they’re supposed to have stated this’ [their conviction] as part of their submission. We inevitably find that they have not.

‘As far as I understand, all ten of them have been asked to leave, after an interview with the Polish Immigration Service and the Polish police. So they are no longer in Poland.’