Telstra is rocked by a data breach with hackers gaining access to staff info

Telstra has been rocked by a data breach with hackers accessing the personal information of 30,000 current and former employees.

The employees’ names and email addresses were posted on the same forum that the Optus breach data was published on last week.

The data disclosed included the first names, surnames and work email addresses of 30,000 Telstra employees who worked for the company before 2017.

It also contained information on 12,800 employees still employed by the telco.

Telstra’s group head of transformation, communications and people Alex Badenoch wrote a memo to staff on Saturday.

She said the breach was related to a third-party program that had previously provided Telstra’s Worklife NAB rewards program to staff.

“We understand that this may cause some anxiety for our people, especially in the current climate of heightened cyber security awareness,” she said, according to the guardian.

‘If you would like to find out more about the breach, or to find out if your email address was exposed, please contact our cyber team.

“In the meantime, as always, we remind you to be alert to any unexpected communications.”

She added that the current rewards program was unaffected, but all user passwords had been reset to be safe.