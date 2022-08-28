Tell us your inflation stories

With inflation soaring, it’s more important than ever to calculate your household budget.

The government releases an official inflation figure to give us a general idea of ​​how quickly consumer prices are changing. According to the latest data, they were up 10.1 percent in the year to July — and it could get worse. Economists at Citigroup predicted a spike of more than 18 percent in January.

But these are averages, calculated over all types of consumer spending and all types of households: students and retirees, rich and poor, singles and families.

To get a better handle on how inflation puts a strain on your own budget, calculate your own personal inflation rate — how the prices of the goods and services you buy are rising.

In general, energy, fuel and food prices are now seeing the highest inflation rates, so people who spend more of their money on these basic necessities — often low-income households — are now seeing the biggest price increases.

To help FT readers, we’re launching an FT Personal Inflation Calculator in September. To show what it can do, we ask readers to volunteer to tell us about their household budget and how it has changed.

So if you’re willing to talk about your expenses and run your numbers through our calculator, let us know. Email money@ft.com and we’ll get back to you.

