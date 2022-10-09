Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more

Telemedicine exploded in popularity after COVID-19 hit, but limits are returning for care delivered across state lines.

This complicates follow-up treatments for some cancer patients. It can also affect other types of care, including mental health therapy and routine physician checkups.

According to the Alliance for Connected Care, which advocates for the use of telemedicine, nearly 40 states and Washington DC ended emergency declarations in the past year that made it easier for doctors to use video calls to see patients in another state.

Some, like Virginia, have made exceptions for people who have an existing relationship with a doctor. A few, like Arizona and Florida, have made it easier for out-of-state doctors to practice telemedicine.

Doctors say the resulting patchwork of regulations is causing confusion and has led some practices to completely shut down telemedicine outside of the state. That leaves follow-up visits, consultations, or other care only to patients who have the means to travel for face-to-face meetings.

Susie Rinehart is planning two trips to her cancer doctor in Boston soon. She needs regular scans and doctor visits to check for a rare bone cancer that has spread from her skull to her spine.

Rinehart doesn’t have a specialist near her home outside of Denver who can treat her. These visits took place virtually during the pandemic.

She will travel without her husband to save money, but that presents another problem: When she gets bad news, she does it alone.

“It’s stressful enough to have a rare cancer, and this just adds to the stress,” the 51-year-old said.

Rinehart’s oncologist, Dr. Shannon MacDonald, said enforcement of telemedicine regulations now appears to be more aggressive than before the pandemic, when video visits were still on the rise.

“It just seems so dated,” said MacDonald, who recently… co-wrote a piece on the issue in The New England Journal of Medicine.

According to medical councils, the patient’s location during a telemedicine visit is where the appointment takes place. One of MacDonald’s hospitals, Massachusetts General, requires doctors to be licensed in the patient’s state for virtual visits.

It also wants those visits limited to New England and Florida, where many patients spend the winter, said Dr. Lee Schwamm, a vice president of the Mass General Brigham health system.

That doesn’t help doctors like MacDonald, who see patients from all over the country.

Cleveland Clinic also attracts many patients from out of state. Neurosurgeon Dr. Peter Rasmussen is concerned about how some will cope with upcoming trips, especially as winter can bring frosty weather.

A fall “could literally mean the end of life” for someone with a condition such as Parkinson’s disease who has difficulty walking, he said.

Psychiatrists have another concern: finding doctors for patients leaving the state. This is especially difficult for students who are temporarily leaving home.

Most U.S. counties don’t have child and adolescent psychiatrists, Dr. Shabana Khan, chair of the Committee on Telepsychiatry of the American Psychiatric Association.

“When we try to transfer patients, often there is no one,” Khan said.

Helen Khuri’s mother found a specialist to help her when the 19-year-old’s post-traumatic stress disorder flared up last spring. But the Emory University student had to temporarily move from Atlanta to Boston for treatment, even though she never set foot in the hospital that offered it.

She rented an apartment with her father so she could be in the same condition for telemedicine visits, a situation she found “ridiculous.”

“It didn’t necessarily make sense to … kind of get my life out of the way just to receive this three-week treatment program,” Khuri said.

Even people who see doctors close to home can be affected.

dr. Ed Sepe’s pediatric practice in Washington, DC has patients in Maryland who have driven a few miles across the border into the city to connect via video. That saves them a 45-minute trip to the center for a personal visit.

“It’s foolish,” he said. “If you’re under a doctor’s care and you’re in the US, there’s no point in having geographic restrictions on telemedicine.”

Sepe noted that low-income families often have jobs that don’t allow time off for in-person visits. Some also have trouble getting transportation. Video visits helped with these obstacles.

“It’s bigger than just telemedicine,” he said. “There is a missed opportunity to level the playing field.”

According to Lisa Robin, director of the Federation of State Medical Boards, states can play an important role in the growth of telemedicine by combating fraud and protecting patient safety.

But the federation also recommends that states ease some restrictions on telemedicine.

That includes allowing virtual follow-ups for someone who has traveled out of state to seek care or for people who are moving temporarily but want to stay with a doctor.

States could also make regional agreements with their neighbors to facilitate cross-border care, noted Dr. Ateev Mehrotra, a Harvard health policy professor who studies telemedicine.

“There are so many ways these issues can be addressed,” he said

In the meantime, patients who need care now are trying to figure out how to deal with it.

Lucas Rounds isn’t sure how many visits he will make to MacDonald in Boston to check on his rare bone cancer. The 35-year-old resident of Logan, Utah, had been away from home for months earlier this year, undergoing radiation and surgery.

In addition, he has a wife and three young girls and has to factor in expenses such as a mortgage.

Rounds says he should think about taking care of his family “if the worst happens”.

“If I die of cancer, then all these expenses that we’ve accrued…that’s dollars my family wouldn’t have,” he said.

