Telecom Plus surges as consumers flock to bundled utility deals

Telecom Plus shares rose 17 percent Monday after it said rising energy prices had driven an influx of customers to its discount bundles of gas, electricity, mobile, broadband and insurance contracts.

The FTSE 250 company, which trades as a utility warehouse and offers customers higher discounts as they sign up for more services, said cost of living pressures had resulted in it attracting 86,000 new customers in the six months to September.

That brought the total customer base to 814,684, in line with the goal of more than doubling the customer base over the next four to five years. It now expects full-year earnings to be “significantly ahead of market expectations”.

“At a time when the cost of living continues to rise, we are uniquely positioned to provide households with what they need now more than ever: savings on their essential bills and an additional income by recommending these savings to their friends and family” , says Andrew. Lindsay, co-director.

Shares rose 370p to £20.96 in late morning trading.

The company has attracted new customers as the wider UK energy retail market has plunged into crisis amid rising wholesale prices.

More than 30 energy suppliers have gone out of business since January 2021, as rising wholesale gas and power prices exposed undercapitalized balance sheets and poor hedging strategies.

Average annual household energy bills rose to £2,500 this month, up from £1,971 previously, although the exact amount will depend on usage.

Charities have warned that millions of Brits will face a “public health crisis” this winter due to high energy bills, despite the government’s £150bn package to cut costs.

About 6.7 million households, or more than a fifth of the total, are expected to be in fuel poverty this winter, compared to 4.5 million a year earlier, charities including the Food Foundation have warned.

A YouGov survey of more than 4,000 households published Friday by the National Energy Action charity found that 24 percent of parents had reduced the amount of food they bought. One in 10 said they ate cold meals to reduce energy expenditure.

According to energy consultancy EnAppSys, electricity demand in the UK has fallen by 9 percent in recent months compared to the same period last year and by 8 percent compared to 2019.

Telecom Plus reported a pre-tax profit of £47.2 million in March on record sales of £967.4 million.