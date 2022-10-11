Tel Aviv derby delayed for 25 minutes due to ‘arsenal of flares and smoke grenades’

The Tel Aviv derby saw a 25-minute delay in the first half after a barrage of flares were thrown onto the pitch from both ends of the stadium.

Host Maccabi eventually defeated Hapoel 3-0 led by former Watford coach Vladimir Ivic, but the goals didn’t come until a chaotic half of football was over.

With their city rivals in the Israeli first division, Maccabi extended an eight-year undefeated run against Hapoel, but it was a surprise that the match could go on.

The match lasted just seconds before flares and smoke descended into both penalty areas of Bloomfield Stadium.

Referee Roi Reinshreiber was able to resume proceedings when the smoke cleared in the eighth minute, only for more flares from the Hapoel end in the 15th minute and again in the 24th.

Former Bristol City goalkeeper Stefan Tone was able to avoid injury but his penalty area was covered in burn marks.

The referee then went to talk to the benches, possibly about stopping the match, before a tannoy announcement in the stadium sent a warning to the fans.

That seemed to stop the flare-ups, but before the game was half an hour old, Hapoel fans started throwing balls into their own penalty area to thwart Maccabi attacks.

New York Times journalist Neri Zilber was in attendance and posted a video of the action on Twitter along with the caption: “This is how it started. Only got worse after that.

“Hapoel fans throw balls into play to stop Maccabi attacks 4-5” [times].

“Somehow, the match went on. 25 min (!) added time at the end of the 1st half. Never seen anything like it.”

Maccabi . match report called it an ‘electric atmosphere’ in their sold-out stadium, but an ‘arsenal of flares and smoke grenades’ forced the game to stop before balls were tossed onto the field ‘any time there was a sign of danger’.

Maor Kandil thought he might have scored one of the last first-half goals in football history when he appeared to have put Maccabi ahead in the 16th minute of stoppage time but saw an offside VAR call ruled out.

But luckily, for the home side and the integrity of the game, the show was over from the stands in the second period, with Maccabi scoring three goals in the last 15 minutes to take three points from a game that looked like it was never going to end. .