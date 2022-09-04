Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend is barred from contacting the rapper after her domestic violence arrest

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s longtime girlfriend has been ordered to abide by a restraining order, which prohibits her from having physical or verbal contact with the rapper.

In new legal documents obtained by: TMZThe musician’s partner, Rachel Wattley, was told she cannot communicate with Tekashi 6ix9ine via “phone calls, texts, letters, social media” or through a third party.

She must also remain at least 150 yards away, despite Tekashi telling the outlet that his relationship with Wattley is “fine” and that he has not filed any charges against her over an alleged domestic dispute.

Must stay away: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s longtime girlfriend has been ordered to abide by a no-contact order, which prohibits her from having physical or verbal contact with the rapper; pictured after her arrest last week

Meanwhile, the musician said Wattley and her child, from a previous relationship, live in his Florida home while he stays at a hotel.

Once the case against her is settled, he plans to return to his house despite her.

Last Monday, Wattley, 25, was placed in Miami-Dade Prison at 3:40 a.m. for allegedly sucking her beauty into Kiki by the River, a nightclub and restaurant, several times, according to the arrest report and online data.

Contactless warrant: In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the musician’s partner, Rachel Wattley, was told she cannot communicate with Tekashi 6ix9ine via “phone calls, texts, letters, social media” or through a third party

It’s unclear what the domestic spat was about, but the two appeared to be going out for a night out.

Wattley, who goes by Jade, posted numerous Instagram videos to her account @_ohyousoJade from Sunday night of a birthday party she attended with her girlfriends.

Wattley and the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, 26, have been dating for three years.

It’s complicated: She also has to stay at least 150 yards away, despite Tekashi telling the outlet that his relationship with Wattley is “fine” and that he’s not filing any charges against her

Yikes: Wattley was attending a birthday party in Miami with her friends when she got involved in an alleged domestic brawl with her boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine

Wattley and Hernandez were escorted out of the restaurant around 11:30 a.m. after she allegedly grabbed his necklace and punched him in the face several times, according to the Miami Police Department’s arrest report.

They continued to argue outside the club, police said, and she hit him again during that argument.

Police saw some swelling on Hernandez’s left check, the arrest report said, and he told police she had beaten him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, and Jade, aka Rachel Wattley, started dating just before going to federal prison on gun and drug charges

The beaten Hernandez left the scene but was asked to return by police, but he refused.

Surveillance videos confirmed the reports, Miami police said.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hernandez launched his career in 2017 with the single Gummo.

By then, he was already well known to police and prosecutors after pleading guilty to using a child in a sex performance. He was given probation for his crime, but was back behind bars in 2018 after being arrested for racketeering as part of a drug and gun gang in association with the violent Nine Trey gang.

Tekashi 6ix9ine told police that his girlfriend had beaten him. He also testified against the dangerous Nine Trey gang in a federal racketeering case

The rapper, who has a striking 69 tattooed on his face, cut out his former drug partners and testified for the prosecution of several gang members. By cooperating, he was able to commute a possible 47-year sentence to two years in federal prison.

He commemorates his association with federal prosecutors in the song Snitch.

“You think I’m a snitch, well,” he raps. ‘I snitched, I snitched to get out. You would have caught too.’

In April 2020, he was released from behind bars due to the dangers Covid-19 posed to him as an asthma patient.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, first became known for his single ‘Gummo’

According to the online publication, CapitalXtra, Wattley began dating Hernandez in 2018 before going to prison.

Wattley has two images of the rapper tattooed on her body.

“You were there when no one was there,” Hernandez said of his girlfriend on Instagram.

Wattley is being held on $1,500 bail, but Hernandez tries to get her out, according to… TMZ.

‘I’m going to get her out of jail – she attacked me in front of the police I told them: ‘You have to evaluate her, she is clearly intoxicated I do not intend to press charges… I am the one trying to save her,” he told the website.