Tekashi 6ix9ine’s girlfriend arrested on domestic violence charge after taking a swing at the rapper

The girlfriend of millennial novelty act Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested early Monday morning for swinging with the “Snitch” rapper outside a Miami club.

Rachel Wattley, 25, was placed in Miami-Dade Prison at 3:40 a.m. after kissing her recording artist boyfriend several times at Kiki by the River, a nightclub and restaurant at 455 NW N River Drive, according to the arrest report and online defeated.

It’s unclear what the domestic spat was about, but the two appeared to be going out for a night out.

Wattley, who goes by Jade, posted numerous Instagram videos to her account @_ohyousoJade from Sunday night of a birthday party she attended with her girlfriends.

Rachel Wattley, 25, who goes by Jade, was arrested Monday morning for beating her boyfriend, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine

Wattley, seen here, was attending a birthday party in Miami with her friends when she got into a domestic brawl with her boyfriend Tekashi 6ix9ine

Wattley, pictured, has been dating the rapper for three years, she has two tattoos of him on her body and the couple have a child together

Wattley and the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, 26, have been dating for three years and have a child together, but it’s unclear if he was invited to the party.

Wattley and Hernandez were escorted out of the restaurant around 11:30 am after she grabbed his necklace and punched him several times in the face, according to the Miami Police Department’s arrest report.

They continued to argue outside the club, police said, and she hit him again during that argument.

Police saw some swelling on Hernandez’s left check, the arrest report said, and he told police she had beaten him.

Tekashi 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, and Jade, aka Rachel Wattley, started dating just before going to federal prison on gun and drug charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine told police that his girlfriend had beaten him. He also testified against the dangerous Nine Trey gang in a federal racketeering case

Tekashi 6ix9ine, aka Daniel Hernandez, first became known for his single ‘Gummo’

The beaten Hernandez left the scene but was asked to return by police, but he refused.

Surveillance videos confirmed the reports, Miami police said.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hernandez launched his career in 2017 with the single “Gummo.”

By then, he was already well known to police and prosecutors after pleading guilty to using a child in a sex performance. He was given probation for his crime, but was back behind bars in 2018 after being arrested for racketeering as part of a drug and gun gang in association with the violent Nine Trey gang.

The rapper, who has a striking 69 tattooed on his face, cut out his former drug partners and testified for the prosecution of several gang members. By cooperating, he was able to commute a possible 47-year sentence to two years in federal prison.

He commemorates his association with federal prosecutors in the song “Snitch.”

“You think I’m a snitch, well,” he raps. ‘I snitched, I snitched to get out. You would have caught too.’

In April 2020, he was released from behind bars due to the dangers Covid-19 posed to him as an asthma patient.

According to the online publication, CapitalXtra, Wattley began dating Hernandez in 2018 before going to prison.

Wattley has two images of the rapper tattooed on her body.

“You were there when no one was there,” Hernandez said of his girlfriend on Instagram.

Wattley is being held on $1,500 bail, but Hernandez tries to get her out, according to… TMZ.

‘I’m going to get her out of jail – she attacked me in front of the police I told them: ‘You have to evaluate her, she is clearly intoxicated I do not intend to press charges… I am the one trying to save her,” he told the website.