Tegan Martin flashes her knickers in see-through dress at the Dally M Awards

Model Tegan Martin certainly turned heads in a bold sheer outfit at the Dally M Awards in Sydney on Wednesday.

The star, 30, had tongues wagging as she slipped into a sassy off-the-shoulder dress that flashed her kickers.

The star showed off her sensational curves on the red carpet in the dress featuring a mix of beading and sheer material.

The sheer material also showed off the bomb star’s trim pins.

Tegan completed her striking look with a black clutch and pointed black heels.

She completed her look by wearing her blonde locks in an elegant updo and opted for a glossy makeup look.

She completed her overall look with black nails and a silver ring.

Despite having an enviable figure, Tegan once revealed that she had been kicked back from modeling for having too skinny a body.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph in March 2020, she said certain clients had told her in the past she was “not curvy enough” for them.

“But I love these moments because they teach you that you’ll never be everyone’s cup of tea and that’s okay,” she said.

Tegan added that the fashion industry, which was once notorious for hiring only thin models, was now accepting more different body types.

“Throughout my career I’ve definitely felt the pressure to be a certain size,” she said.

“But thankfully the industry has changed a lot since I started ten years ago,” she added.

“The days when you had to be slim are really gone.”