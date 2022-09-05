Tegan Kynaston is seen for the first time since giving birth as she enjoys a stroll with her son

<!–

She welcomed her first child, a boy named Otto, last month.

And Tegan Kynaston beamed as she was seen Monday for the first time since the birth of her son on a sunny walk in Sydney.

The 36-year-old was the loving mother every inch as she pushed her newborn son into his pram and chatted with her mother Claire.

The new mom dressed casually in a pink sweater, black shorts and white sneakers for the outing.

Tegan completed her look with a black backpack and wore sunglasses to protect herself from the sun.

She let her long blond locks out as she enjoyed a walk with her mother Claire and son Otto.

Tegan and her fiancé Kyle Sandilands welcomed Otto to the Prince of Wales Private Hospital in Sydney on August 11.

Kyle’s co-host Jackie O announced the good news on-air and Kyle’s manager Bruno Bouchet told Daily Mail Australia: “Little Otto was born this morning. Mom and Bub are both doing well.’

Sydney’s radio king told The Sunday Telegraph a few days later that Otto had already won his heart and couldn’t stop “staring” at him.

Kyle said that while babies were “a little too much for him” before, his natural parenting instincts started with Otto.

“When I’ve held other friends’ babies, I hated it when they had that floppy neck and it’s all a bit much for me — but it was different for him,” he said.

“That natural may have smashed in.”

