Teens who sleep less than seven hours a night are up to 70 percent more likely to be obese or overweight, a study claims.

Getting between seven and eight hours also increased the risk of gaining weight by up to 29 percent compared to those given a full eight hours.

Spanish researchers who did the study said it showed why teens should aim for a bare minimum of eight hours of sleep.

Sleep deprivation can cause the body to produce the hunger hormone ghrelin, which causes people to eat more, putting them at greater risk of obesity.

The study of more than 1,200 children ages 12 to 16 measured their sleep over a week and compared it with their body-mass index (BMI).

It found that 14-year-olds who slept less than seven hours a night were 72 percent more likely to have a BMI over 25 than those who slept more than eight.

Researchers said parents should “lead by example” by imposing strict bedtimes to prevent their children from being at risk for heart problems due to weight gain.

It comes amid a growing childhood obesity epidemic, meaning one in five young people in England is overweight by the time they start primary school.

Researchers from Spain’s National Center for Cardiovascular Research in Madrid found that teens who miss the recommended minimum sleep time are more likely to gain weight

Childhood obesity reached ‘unprecedented levels’ during the Covid pandemic, with children sitting at home and unable to run around playgrounds.

The NHS recommends that teenagers get between seven and 11 hours of sleep a night to help them develop physically and mentally.

Previous studies have also shown that missing sleep can lead to a host of health problems later in life, including high blood pressure, dementia and diabetes.

The latter study was presented as an abstract on the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology 2022 Today.

Researchers used data from a 2019 trial of 1,229 high school students in Spain to see how sleep affected their weight.

The children were divided into groups of 12-year-olds, 14-year-olds and 16-year-olds.

Their BMIs were recorded to see if they were underweight, normal weight, overweight or obese. This took into account their age, height and gender.

Overall, 27 percent of 12-year-olds, 24 percent of 14-year-olds and 21 percent of 16-year-olds were overweight or obese.

Researchers also measured their waist circumference, blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels to check how healthy they were overall.

The teens were given sleep trackers to wear on their wrists for a week to measure how much their eyes were closed.

Only 34 percent of 12-year-olds slept at least eight hours, while the figure was lower for 14-year-olds (23.4 percent) and 16-year-olds (19.4 percent).

Boys and children from ethnic minority families tended to sleep shorter, researchers said.

After adjusting for exercise and diet, researchers found that 12-year-olds who slept less than seven hours a night were one-third more likely to be overweight or obese than those who got at least eight hours.

Twelve-year-olds who slept between seven and eight hours were one-fifth more likely to fall into the category.

Both groups were also more likely to have larger waistlines and higher blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

The researchers did not specify why the lack of sleep fueled obesity.

But previous studies have shown that sleep loss can consume energy throughout the day, making people less likely to exercise and more likely to snack.

Jesus Martinez Gomez, a cardiologist at the Spanish National Center for Cardiovascular Research in Madrid, suggested that schools “teach good sleep habits.”

He said: ‘The links between insufficient sleep and adverse health were independent of energy intake and physical activity levels, indicating that sleep itself is important.

“Parents can lead by example by having a regular bedtime and limiting screen time in the evenings.

“Public policies are also needed to tackle this global health problem.”

Chloe MacArthur, senior heart nurse at the British Heart Foundation, said: ‘Adequate sleep is crucial during adolescence as it supports healthy development, as well as good physical and mental health.

It’s not just teens who should prioritize a good night’s sleep, however, as adequately closed eyes are essential for both our overall well-being and maintaining good heart health throughout life.

“Sleep isn’t the only factor to consider and it’s important to look at your lifestyle as a whole.

Knowing your numbers, such as blood pressure and cholesterol levels, maintaining a healthy weight and getting regular exercise, cutting back on salt and alcohol consumption, and eating a balanced diet are essential aids in keeping your heart healthy at any age. ‘