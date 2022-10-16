Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest

GENVE (AP) — Awaiting KEYSTONE PHOTOS EXECUTED SATURDAY OR E/R ON SUNDAY

For their first trip to a celebrated robotics competition for high school students from dozens of countries, a team of Ukrainian teenagers had a problem.

Because shipments of goods to Ukraine were uncertain and Ukrainian customs officials were cautious about incoming goods, the group did not receive a basic package of gadgets until the day they were to leave for the event in Geneva.

That sparked a frenzied battle to assemble their robot for the latest edition of the “First Global” contest, a three-day affair that opened in person for the first time since the pandemic. Nearly all 180 teams, from countries around the world, had months to prepare their robots.

“We couldn’t back down because we were determined to fight here and give our country a good result – because it really needs that right now,” said Danylo Gladkyi, a member of the Ukrainian team. He and his teammates are too young to qualify for Ukraine’s national call-up of all men over 18 to join the war effort.

Gladkyi said an international parcel delivery company failed to deliver to Ukraine, and the reliance on a smaller private company to ship the kit from Poland to Ukraine was tangling with customs officials. That blockage was cleared last Sunday, forcing the team to rush to get their robot ready with adjustments they had planned – just days before the game started.

Launched in 2017 with the support of American innovator Dean Kamen, the event encourages young people from all corners of the globe to use their engineering savvy and mechanical know-how for challenges that represent symbolic solutions to global problems.

This year’s theme is carbon capture, a burgeoning technology in which excess heat-trapping CO2 in the atmosphere is sucked from the air and sequestered, often underground, to help fight global warming.

Teams use game controllers like those attached to consoles in millions of households around the world to send their self-designed robots around pits or “fields” to scoop up hollow plastic balls with holes in them that symbolically represent carbon. Each round starts by emptying a clear rectangular box filled with the balls into the field, leading to a buzzing, hissing scramble to pick them up.

The original goal is to fill a tower topped with a funnel in the center of the field with as many balls as possible. Teams can do this in two ways: either by instructing the robots to feed the balls into corner pockets, where team members can pick them out and toss them into the hopper by hand, or by letting the robots put the balls into the hoppers. catapult. himself.

Each team has an interest in filling the funnel: the more it collects, the more everyone benefits.

But in the last 30 seconds of each session, after the frenetic quest to collect the balls, a second, killer challenge awaits: along the trunk of each tower are short branches, or bars, at different levels that the teams choose – the mechanism of their choice, such as hooks, winches or extendable arms – try to steer their robots to take off.

The higher the level reached, the greater the “multiplier” of the total point value of the balls they will receive. Success is getting as high as possible, and with six teams on the field it’s a sprint to the highest place.

Combining competition with common interest, the ‘First Global’ initiative aims to provide a tonic to a troubled world, where children look beyond politics to solve problems facing everyone.

The opening ceremony had an Olympic atmosphere, with teams parading behind their national flags and playing short measures of national anthem, but the young people made it clear that this was about a new kind of global high school sport, in an industrial domain that promises to leave a large footprint. let in the 21st century.

The competition distracts many from the problems facing the world, from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to the fallout from the ongoing war in Syria, the famine in the Horn of Africa, and the recent unrest in Iran.

While most countries of the world took part, some did not: Russia in particular was excluded.

Past winners of such robotics competitions include “Team Hope” – refugees and stateless others – and a team of Afghan girls.

