Teens storm Caribbean restaurant in Philadelphia where they flip tables, throw chairs, and a bicycle

Shocking footage shows the moment when a large crowd of at least 20 teens storm a Caribbean restaurant in Philadelphia and loot it by knocking over tables, throwing chairs and even throwing a bicycle at the staff.

The raid took place on the night of August 6 at Zion’s Cuisine in the Germantown neighborhood of The City of Brotherly Love.

The video shows the group folding tables and throwing chairs at the plexiglass that separates customers and employees. At one point, a teen grabs a bike from outside and throws it into the Caribbean restaurant, where workers hide behind the counter and a staff-only door.

Other teens were filmed stealing drinks from the cafeteria cooler.

“They smashed the glass, broke my chairs, messed up my fridge. It may be small things, but it costs a lot,” says the owner of the restaurant, who wishes to remain anonymous.

The Philadelphia police say they are aware of the incident, but need more tips for the investigation. The law enforcement agency is also asking for the public’s help in identifying teenage suspects in the video. No injuries were reported.

A crowd of at least 20 teens stormed through Zion’s Cusine, a Caribbean restaurant near Germantown in Philadelphia, on Aug. 8, where they turned tables, threw chairs and even a bicycle at restaurant staff hiding behind the counter.

It is still unclear why the teens attacked the restaurant. In the photo: the young people outside the diner

A restaurant worker who also declined to be identified told CBS News that staff had not anticipated the attack.

“Saying I hope they don’t hurt us. I prayed to God. I was like, what’s going on? We were surprised. We haven’t hurt anyone and we’re just around here serving neighborhood food,” she said.

While seeking shelter, many of the restaurant staff begged the youth crowd to leave.

Once the attack was over, employees had to clear all debris and report damage, including a huge hole in the Plexiglas.

“I forgive them and they need to get their lives in order because they are going the wrong way,” one employee wrote in a statement.

Meanwhile, the restaurant owner told NBC 10 that it is sacred to her to reopen the eatery in an increasingly dangerous neighborhood.

“We haven’t done anything to anyone except open our store to earn money and provide a service,” she said. “Nobody expects them to go into business to destroy their house.”

The restaurant has reopened since the attack. Pictured: Zion’s Cuisine, a Caribbean eatery in Germantown, Philadelphia

Crime remains a serious concern for Germantown residents, as the neighborhood experiences 114 violent crimes and 199 property crimes each year, according to Movoto Real Estate.

That is approximately 16.02 violent crimes per 1,000 inhabitants and 27.96 property crimes per 1,000 inhabitants.

The crime rate in Germantown is higher than the average for the city of Philadelphia, although the neighborhood property crime rate is lower compared to the rest of the City of Brotherly Love.

Specifically, the violent crime rate in Philadelphia is 11 per 1,000 population per year, while the property crime rate is 34.42 per 1,000 population per year.

The looting is the latest in a wave of gun violence sweeping the City of Brotherly Love, with the city seeing at least 264 fatal and 1,011 nonfatal shootings this year alone, according to city administrator Rebecca Rhynhart.

According to Philadelphia police statistics, there have been 292 homicide victims in Philadelphia so far this year, a two percent drop from last year around this time.

But the total homicide rate in the city in 2021 was 562.11 percent, up from 499 in 2020. The trend has been steadily rising since 2010.

Given this mini-crime wave, it’s no wonder a survey found Philadelphia to be one of the most stressed-out cities in the country, ranking fifth out of 182 cities across the country in a ranking compiled by Wallethub.